Portugal's Fatima Pinto. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 group E clash between Portugal and Vietnam in Hamilton.

One team could earn its first ever victory in the Women’s World Cup when Portugal and Vietnam meet in Group E.

Odds were stacked against both teams when they landed in the same group as the United States and 2019 runner-up the Netherlands. It’s the first appearance at the World Cup for both Portugal and Vietnam, and both were losers in the opening matches against the two powerhouses.

Portugal’s tournament started with a 1-0 loss to the Dutch and Vietnam dropped a 3-0 match to the Americans. Both teams now have a chance to score their first World Cup goals in the match played in Hamilton, New Zealand, and, perhaps even grab a win.

The loser of this match will likely be eliminated from advancing in the tournament with a game remaining in group play.

“When you come to the World Cup in this situation everything is new — first goal, first game, first winner, first draw, everything is new,” Portugal coach Francisco Neto said. “We worked a lot to give this happiness to the Portuguese people. We felt a lot the support of the Portuguese, and we want to give that to all our supporters so we will try our best.”

Portugal with play without midfielder Fatima Pinto, who is injured.

The Selecao are a decent defensive team and have given up only two goals in their last four matches. The Vietnam match gives Portugal its first shot at a team ranked lower in the world — Portugal is ranked 29th; Vietnam is ranked 32nd — but Neto isn’t overlooking the opponents. He was impressed with how Vietnam played the U.S. in defeat.

“I think the Vietnam team were very brave. They had a great performance against the world champions,” Neto said. “It is the first time that we are playing with a team that is lower than us in the ranking. That does not affect anything — the pressure, or the responsibility of representing our country. None of that changes, depending on your opponent.”

Even though Vietnam was not steamrolled by the United States, its squad did not get a single shot off and were dominated in time of possession as Vietnam controlled the ball just 34% of the game.

Vietnam has not scored in its last three games.