Ireland’s first ever Women’s World Cup tournament will end after Monday’s match against Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia. The Nigerians, however, still have a shot at advancing out of Group B and into the knockout round.

Ireland was steady but not strong enough in a 1-0 loss to co-host Australia in the tournament opener, and then the Girls in Green scored first on Canada before falling 2-1 to lose their fifth game in six matches and slip out of contention.

“I think we’ve shown that we deserve to be here with the two performances that we’ve put in,” said Megan Connolly, who had an own goal in the loss to Canada. “As a team and as a nation, we wanted to come out with more, but I know we’ve made everyone proud and our goal doesn’t change: we want to come away with a win.”

Nigeria has four points from its first two group games — a scoreless draw against Canada followed by a shocking 3-2 upset over Australia. Nigeria can advance by avoiding defeat to Ireland; a loss would leave Nigeria dependent on the result of the match between Canada and Australia.

“In a lot of ways, it could be our hardest match,” Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum said. “I don’t think we’re expecting them to just lay down because they’re going home already. I expect us to get the best from them.”

Nigeria star striker Asisat Oshoala is available after a thigh injury kept her out of the starting 11 in the win over Australia, when she came off the bench and scored Nigeria’s winning goal. Waldrum would not specify how Oshoala will be used against Ireland.

“I think she’s doing much better. I think we did the right thing by managing her minutes,” he said. “We still may have to do a little bit of that in this match with Ireland. We will start to make some decisions on whether that’s at the front end or the back end of it.”