Jill Roord of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring against the United States. Photo / Photosport

Live updates of the Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Netherlands and Vietnam in Dunedin.

The Dutch need a win to confirm top spot in Group E after a thrilling draw with USA.

Vietnam have been eliminated so can only play the spoiler, depending on the result of USA v Portugal.

Follow the updates below:

The Netherlands want to win every match in the Women’s World Cup but none more so than Tuesday’s game against Vietnam.

At stake: avoiding Sweden in the knockout round.

The Dutch, the tournament runner-up in 2019, need only a win or a draw in the Group E match played in Dunedin, New Zealand. And even a loss would be OK so long as the United States beats Portugal in a game being played simultaneously.

But the Netherlands has mapped out the tournament and wants no part of Sweden anytime soon.

“The first aim is always to win and get to the last 16 and then after that if we can score goals we will, of course,” said Dutch coach Andries Jonker. “But looking at our colleagues from the U.S. and Portugal, we’ve noticed it’s not all that easy. We’ve never shown any kind of arrogance, but if we get chances to score goals we will. We would prefer to play against the number two in this group and not Sweden.”

The Netherlands are tied with the United States for the top spot in the group after playing to a 1-1 draw against the Americans and a 1-0 win over Portugal.

Vietnam has already been eliminated from its first Women’s World Cup following losses to the United States and Portugal. Vietnam has lost its last five internationals by a combined score of 18-1.

“The Netherlands tries to have as many goals as possible, and I have to say we are at a low level,” said Vietnam coach Mai Duc Chung. “If we compare with Asia, we’re still at a low level. So if we compare with the world, we are still quite behind. It is a success for us already. In the past two matches we have tried our best. Great effort already.”