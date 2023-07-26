Japan players celebrate after their fifth goal against Zambia. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Japan and Costa Rica in Dunedin.

Japan can potentially advance to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup with a game to spare in its Wednesday match against Costa Rica in Dunedin, New Zealand.

A 5-0 win over Zambia in its opening match has put Japan in control of its own fate. The Nadeshiko have advanced to the knockout round the last three World Cups — and won the tournament in 2011 — and a victory over Costa Rica coupled with anything but a Spain loss to Zambia in the other Group C game would make it four straight.

Spain already rolled to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in the first set of group games, but Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda has cautioned his squad against underestimating their next opponent.

“We’re getting used to the World Cup. I think we can bring out more, but we don’t want to be too complacent where (Costa Rica) can hit us where we’re not looking,” Ikeda said. “I think they are a very good defensive team. They have the power to do a lot of plays, so we need to pay attention to various things when we’re planning our side of things.”

Japan has won four of its last five matches, beating both Australia and Canada along the way, and Costa Rica has won only won one of its past 12 matches. Japan is feeling a lot more confident headed into its second game than it was in the opener — despite the ease in which the Nadeshiko got past Zambia.

“The first match was tough. We did it as a team. It was wonderful,” forward Minami Tanaka said. “Compared to the first match, we’re less nervous. I think we can play better, that’s what I believe. And personally, I’m happy we got the points, but I want to be more relaxed.”

Costa Rica, playing in its second Women’s World Cup, understands it can be eliminated by Japan. Las Ticas has never won a game on this stage, and the loss to Spain could have been even worse if not for 10 saves from goalkeeper Daniela Solera against Spain.

Costa Rica has nine losses, two draws and one win in its last 12 matches.

“I believe the team is filled with lots of hope, despite not having won the first match. We know we have possibilities to make it to the second round, so this had been the main goal. And personally, I feel good,” midfielder Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez said. “The Japanese team, their quality speaks (for) itself. It is not an easy team. We know their players are very smart, very technical, very precise, very faithful to the style of (play) they present.”