Spain take on Japan to decide who finishes top of group C. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Japan and Spain in Wellington.

The winner of the match will face Norway in the round of 16, while the loser will finish second in the group and take on Switzerland at Eden Park on Saturday.

Japan head into the final group game after a 2-0 win over Costa Rica while Spain thrashed Zambia 5-0.

Follow the updates below:

Japan and Spain square off in the Group C decider that pits two tournament heavyweights against each other in a Monday match between serious tournament contenders.

Both teams are undefeated headed into the match in Wellington, where the top spot in the group will be decided. Spain has rolled to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica and a 5-0 rout of Zambia, while Japan has logged a 5-0 win over Zambia and a 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

Spain has a one-goal edge in the tiebreaker headed into the showdown.

“They’re very good, and I respect the team very much,” Japanese defender Moeki Minami said of Spain. “In Europe, they play in a similar style to as a Japan team. Therefore, having a similar type of performance, I think we will have a very interesting match.”

Japan, winners of the 2011 World Cup, has won five of its six previous games. The last three wins have been by a combined 12-0 score.

Spain has recorded eight consecutive wins since it dropped a 3-2 match to Australia in February. Spain has scored 27 goals in that span with seven clean sheets.