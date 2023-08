Home / Sport Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 live updates: Germany v South Korea NZ Herald 3 Aug, 2023 09:50 AM Quick Read Save share Germany's Alexandra Popp, left, celebrates with teammate Kathrin Hendrich after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Morocco. Photo / AP

Germany's Alexandra Popp, left, celebrates with teammate Kathrin Hendrich after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Morocco. Photo / AP