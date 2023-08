Rachel Daly in action for England. Photo / Getty

All the action from the Fifa Women’s World Cup quarter-final between England and Colombia in Sydney.

England advanced to the last eight by surviving a penalty shootout against Nigeria, while Colombia edged Jamaica 1-0.

The European champions will be without star Lauren James after she was sent off and received a two-match ban for a stamp in the quarter-final. Colombia are riding high after earning their first knockout win at a Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Follow the match below.