England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone against Denmark. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between England and China in Adelaide.

England sit top of the group after wins over Denmark and Haiti. A draw will secure top spot. Denmark play Haiti in the other match.

England is in very good shape headed into its Group D finale against China, needing only a draw Tuesday night in Adelaide, Australia to win the group and advance to the round of 16.

Even a loss would be OK and push England through as group winners so long as Denmark doesn’t beat Haiti. If Denmark won and England lost, the group winner would be decided by FIFA tiebreakers.

England edged out a 1-0 victory over Haiti to open the tournament, then beat Denmark by the same score.

China lost 1-0 to Denmark in the opener but rebounded with a 1-0 win over Haiti and is now trying to keep its streak intact of advancing out of group play in all eight of its World Cup appearances.

It will be a tough task: China can advance to the round of 16 if the Chinese beat England. But if Denmark beats Haiti, coupled with a China win, then FIFA tiebreakers would come into a play. A loss would mean China’s only chance at advancing would be if Haiti beat Denmark.

England and China meet for just the fifth time, but first since a 2-1 China victory in 2015.

England has scored in each of its last 15 matches at the Women’s World Cup for a tally of 25 goals since 2015. A goal against China would make England the first team to score in 16 consecutive matches in the tournament.

China is looking to win consecutive World Cup games for the first time since 1999.