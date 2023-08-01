Pernille Harder in action for Denmark. Photo / Getty Images

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Denmark and Haiti.

Denmark sit second on the table and need a win to confirm a second round spot. England sit top of the group after wins over Denmark and Haiti. England play China in the other game.

Follow updates below:

First-time Women’s World Cup participant Haiti would like to stick around a bit longer but needs a miracle against in the Group D finale against Denmark to have any shot to advance.

Haiti needs to beat Denmark in the Tuesday match played in Perth, Australia, and hope England beats China. If both those things happen, Haiti’s only chance would still come down to FIFA’s tiebreaker system.

It’s very long odds for Haiti, which has played better in this tournament than its 0-2 record shows. Haiti held both England and China to one goal each in the first two matches.

Haiti is on a six-game losing streak headed into what is probably its final game of this tournament.

Denmark, meanwhile, is trying to advance to the group stage for the first time since 1995. Denmark was a 1-0 winner over China to start the tournament, then lost 1-0 to England and heads into the game tied for second in the group with China with three points each.

A win over Haiti pushes Denmark through to the next round so long as England doesn’t lose to China. That scenario would put tiebreakers into play.

The Danes, in the tournament for the first time since 2007, can also get through with a draw, but again, only if England beats China.

Denmark has won five of its last seven international matches.