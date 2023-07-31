Zambia are looking for their first goal of the World Cup. Photo / AP

Zambia are looking for their first goal of the World Cup. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton.

It’s the last chance for both teams to at least leave New Zealand with a World Cup point after losing their group games to Japan and Spain.

Costa Rica head into the final group game after a 2-0 loss to Japan while Zambia were thrashed by Spain 5-0.

Follow the updates below:

Costa Rica and Zambia would both like to get on the scoring board — and earn a Women’s World Cup victory — before departing the tournament following the Group C finale Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The teams were eliminated with a match to spare. Zambia had a pair of blowout losses to Japan and Spain, while Costa Rica lost to the same two teams but my smaller margins. Zambia has given up 10 goals in two games, while Costa Rica has conceded five.

Neither team has scored in the tournament.

Costa Rica also appeared in the 2015 tournament, where it picked up two points, and has a shot at its first victory against Zambia. Costa Rica is ranked 41 places higher than Zambia in the FIFA world rankings.

“The desire is there, we have given everything,” Costa Rica coach Amelia Valverde said. “The team is clear in that we will try and get that victory. We are a better version of what we were.”