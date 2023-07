China's Zhang Rui, left, attempts a shot. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between China and Haiti in Adelaide.

China and Haiti were both disappointed by opening-game losses and face off to stay alive in Group D.

China probably thought they would open the tournament with a win over Denmark and instead lost 1-0. Playing so well against England was a huge feat for Haiti, proving the team are a shot at beating China.

Follow updates below: