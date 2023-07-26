Canada's Allysha Chapman during their opening Fifa Women's World Cup game against Nigeria. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Canada and Ireland in Perth.

Canada knows it can overcome an opening-game draw at the Women’s World Cup because it won gold at the Tokyo Olympics when it bounced back from a first game draw against Japan.

Now Canada must rebound again following a scoreless draw against Nigeria in its opening World Cup game. The Canadians face Ireland, which is on debut in the tournament, on Wednesday in the Western Australia capital of Perth in an important Group B match.

Canada coach Bev Priestman likened her team’s appearance to the Tokyo team.

“This is tournament football and if I go back to the Olympic games that we won, we started it with a draw, so you’ve got to move on very quickly,” she said.

Captain Christine Sinclair, at 40 among the oldest players at the World Cup, uncharacteristically missed a penalty in the 50th minute against the Nigerians. Sinclair is the top international scorer of all time, men or women, with 190 career goals.

“Of course the team and I are devastated we didn’t get three points. But at the end of the day, we got one (point) and we took two from another team,” Priestman said.

The Canadians have seen penalty heartbreak before.

At the 2019 World Cup in France, Janine Beckie’s attempt was stopped by Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl in the round of 16. The Swedes went on to win 1-0.

The game against Ireland is crucial for the Canadians to advance.

Australia, which is playing without injured star Sam Kerr, leads the group after a 1-0 victory over Ireland in Sydney. Steph Cately scored on a penalty in the 52nd minute that secured Australia’s win in front of a record crowd.

With the loss, Ireland tumbled to the bottom of the group. But coach Vera Pauw was encouraged with her team’s play and believes the Irish can hang with anybody.

“The next one is against Canada, the Olympic champion,” Pauw said. “We do not fear anyone and these players adapt so quickly.”