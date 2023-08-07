Australia's Sam Kerr. Photo / AP

Australia and Denmark square off in the round of 16 at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Sydney for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Australia managed to win Group B despite mediocre play and the absence of star Sam Kerr, who was out with a calf injury for all three games.

The surprising 3-2 loss to Nigeria had Australia on the ropes, but the win over Canada was enough to earn the Matildas the knockout round match against Denmark in Sydney. Kerr, who said ahead of the Canada game she was fit but didn’t play, is expected to be used against Denmark.

The winner will face either France or Morocco in the quarter-finals.

“This is do or die now,” said Australia goalie Mackenzie Arnold. “Historically, we’ve always really performed well with our backs against the wall.”

Australia was last in the knockout stage of the World Cup in 2019, losing to Norway on penalty kicks. The match is the second time Denmark and Australia will play in a year; the Matildas earned their first win ever over the Danes in a 3-1 friendly played Viborg, Denmark, last October.

Denmark is back in the tournament for the first time since 2007, and the team made it to the quarterfinals in 1991 and 1995, but didn’t make it out of group play again until this year. Denmark only allowed one goal over three games to advance, and is powered by forward Pernille Harder, who has scored 71 goals in her international career. Harder scored on a penalty kick against Haiti in last week’s final game of group play.

“Denmark have a lot of quality players all over the pitch and world-class in their final third,” Matildas’ defender Clare Polkinghorne said. “It’s definitely going to be a tough job for us to keep them contained, but I think as the games go on, obviously, your defense is going to be key.”