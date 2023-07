Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. Photo / AP

Live updates of the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 clash between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin.

Hildah Magaia will play for South Africa, which believes it has a chance to win its first Women’s World Cup game when it plays Argentina.

Magaia scored for South Africa in its tournament opener, but was injured on the play and couldn’t finish the game. Sweden went on to win 2-1, but the performance gave the South Africans confidence they can get a victory.

Argentina dropped a 1-0 opener to Italy.