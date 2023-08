Home / Sport Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: Japan v Norway, round of 16 in Wellington NZ Herald 5 Aug, 2023 07:50 AM Quick Read Save share Japan's Jun Endo, left, and Japan's Mina Tanaka celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group C match between Japan and Spain in Wellington. Photo / AP

Japan's Jun Endo, left, and Japan's Mina Tanaka celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group C match between Japan and Spain in Wellington. Photo / AP