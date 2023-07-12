The USA celebrate winning their fourth World Cup title with the trophy in 2019. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand is excited to welcome over 30,000 tourists to our shores in the coming weeks for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. Kiwis are proud of their home and love to show it off, so the Herald has compiled all the things you need to know for your trip Downunder.

While New Zealand’s land mass is bigger than Great Britain, we have a population of only five million, a third of whom live in Auckland, the first host city of the tournament. Auckland is also known as “The City of Sails” because of the great number of yachts in the Waitematā Harbour and the outer Hauraki Gulf. Wellington is the capital of New Zealand and also hosts several matches, alongside Dunedin, and Hamilton.

Māori are the indigenous Polynesian people of Aotearoa New Zealand. Aotearoa means “the land of the long white cloud”. Some refer to them as “tangata whenua” or people of the land. Their language and culture are integral to New Zealand’s identity.

Along with Māori culture, New Zealand is known for its natural beauty, sheep, wine and rugby and about one-third of New Zealand is protected national parks. We split into three main islands, the North Island (Te Ika-a-Māui), the South Island (Te Waipounamu) and Stewart Island (Rakiura). We have lots of active volcanoes up and down the country (about 50 in Auckland). Rangitoto is active, can be seen from the Auckland Harbour and makes a great day activity to hike up.

New Zealand is great at firsts. Sir Edmund Hillary was the first man to climb Mt Everest, along with Sherpa Tensing Norgay; New Zealand was the first country to give women the right to vote in parliamentary elections; AJ Hackett built the first-ever bungy jump (which you should try); and we were the first to step on Antarctica.

We have the clearest lake in the world - Nelson’s Blue Lake (South Island), with a visibility of up to 80 metres deep; the steepest street in the world is in Dunedin; and the longest name for a town in any English-speaking country, in southern Hawke’s Bay - “Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu.”

Most of the time, when paying a bill here in New Zealand, the price that a menu or label states is, generally, the price. There will be no surprise tax on top of it, and even better, you are not expected to tip. The Warehouse is like USA’s Target and sells just about everything you possibly need - and cheap. We’re pretty casual here so don’t be surprised if you see someone strolling around a supermarket with no shoes on.

New Zealand has never hosted an event of this scale, however, it will be the third Women’s World Cup the country has held in the last 18 months, following the cricket and rugby global showpieces.

The Black Ferns celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup final against England at Eden Park, November 12, 2022. Photo / Dean Purcell

Weather

Depending on what you are into, you’ll either love or hate the weather conditions at this World Cup - but if you’re into snow sports, it’s the former.

The tournament runs smack-bang in the middle of winter. Temperatures will range between -0.7C to 12.2C in Dunedin, 7.1C to 13C in Wellington, 4C to 14.7C in Hamilton, and 7.7C to 15.2C in Auckland. Metservice is the national meteorological service and a go-to for weather forecasts in New Zealand.

You’ll need to wrap up warm for match days, particularly the evening ones: beanies, gloves, and jackets are a must - and pack a rain jacket while you’re at it, it’s pretty unpredictable.

New Zealand’s capital is one of the windiest cities in the world, nicknamed ‘Windy Welly’. The city sits right on the edge of the Cook Strait and records an average of 25 kilometre-per-hour winds all year round. It’s expected to be an adjustment for both teams and fans and the Herald recommends you leave your umbrella at home, unless you want it inside out...

However, there are some perks from the tournament being held in winter. New Zealand is home to some of the best mountains and great walks in the world - and it’s primo for skiing and snowboarding. If you’re travelling to Dunedin, pop over to Queenstown - it’s renowned for its winter sports and spectacular views. Equally, if you’re stuck on the North Island, check out Mount Ruapehu for similar experiences.

A pedestrian and a cyclist struggle to make headway into the gale-force wind along Evans Bay Parade in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Getting around

Ticket holders to Fifa Women’s World Cup matches can get free public transport in each host city on game days.

Auckland: Your ticket gets you free transport on all trains to Kingsland station, all special bus services and scheduled bus services from two hours before kickoff. To plan your journey, use the Auckland Transport Events Planner. To travel around Auckland on public transport outside of match days or on ferries, you’ll need a Hop card. You can find an AT Hop card retailer near you.

Hamilton: Free public bus transport for ticket holders. On match days ticket holders will ride for free when they show proof of purchase of a ticket to the tournament (on cell phone). This means that you can ride any city or regional bus into the Hamilton Transport Centre, which is a short walk or shuttle to Waikato Stadium.

Wellington: Services run to Wellington train stations from throughout the Wellington region. From the station, take a short stroll over the walkway to the stadium. Ticket holders to Fifa Women’s World Cup matches can get Metlink public transport to and from the Wellington Regional Stadium for free on game days. Wellington is known as New Zealand’s most walkable city, so we recommend staying locally and walking to the stadium. Head towards the Wellington Railway Station and join the elevated walkway that will take you directly to the stadium entrance. On match days, drop by the Wellington waterfront and check out the fan zones and activations en route.

Dunedin: There will be a free Fifa-branded double-decker bus going in a loop between the Octagon to the stadium for two hours before each game. It will even bring you back afterwards! And local Dunedin buses will be free for ticket holders two hours before and one hour after the matches. It’s a tradition in Dunedin to walk to the game. If weather permits, join the crowd on the Last Mile Walk from the Octagon to the Dunedin Stadium. The route takes approximately 20 minutes to complete and on Sunday July 30, it will even feature special entertainment in honour of our Football Ferns playing in Ōtepoti Dunedin.

The Fifa-themed double decker bus in Dunedin.

Where to eat

Auckland: The strip of pubs and eateries in Kingsland is the place to be before and after the game as it’s about a five-minute walk away. Citizen Park, Umu’s Pizza and Holy Hop are some of the Herald’s favourites. Commercial Bay is another great place to catch a bite, with a food court and fine dining-styled places. In the city for brunching or lunching, you can’t go wrong with City Works Depot - Odette’s Eatery in particular. Otherwise, Ponsonby and Karahangaphe Road cater to all, with pubs, restaurants and takeaways.

Umu, Kingsland. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Hamilton: Food around the world in Hamilton can be found here. At the South End of Victoria St there’s Gothenburg, Bull and Bear, Mexico, Eat Burger, The Chilli House plus many more! Over at the Hamilton East Precinct are Hayes Common, Rice Rice Baby, Thyme Square and Winner Winner. The classics near the stadium are: The Helm, Good George, Speight’s Ale House.

Wellington: The Thistle Inn has stood in the same spot on Mulgrave Street, Thorndon since 1840. Before a couple of earthquakes (notably a magnitude 8.2 in 1855) and a land reclamation project, the harbour shoreline was just outside the pub. Tacos, burgers, margaritas, beers and more tacos can be found at a tasty spot on Queens Wharf at Rosie’s Red-Hot Cantina & Taco Joint. Rumour has it, their Baja tacos are sweet, spicy and savoury, and highly addictive!

Dunedin: Hop into Emerson’s and enjoy something from their winter menu, paired with a craft beer, before an easy walk to the stadium. Or dine at one of the many great restaurants in the Octagon before jumping on the free Fifa-branded double-decker bus to head to the game. Vault 21, Prohibition Smokehouse and Two Chefs Bistro are the picks. Then catch the bus back after the game for a cosy cocktail at Pequeño or some local colour at Woof!

Things to do

Auckland: The Sky Tower in Auckland is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Power to the Pedal and the All Blacks Experience are also among the top things to do in the City of Sails this winter. While it’s not the ideal season, a trip to Waiheke Island will do no harm. Catch a short ferry trip over there and visit some of the city’s best beaches and vineyards and experience the great dining.

Waiheke Island is a 40-minute ferry from the Auckland CBD. Photo / Andy Chui

Hamilton: The Hamilton Gardens (named as one of the top 1 per cent of travel experiences in the world), the Waikato Museum and the Hamilton Zoo are among the best tourist experiences in the city. While in Waikato, it’s a great opportunity to visit Hobbiton and hike to the top of a beautiful waterfall at Wairere Falls. Just over an hour’s drive from Auckland on the new expressway, experience a slight change of pace and rich culture here.

Wellington: There are lots to do and see in the capital. Though one of the windiest cities in the world, there’s an old saying: “You can’t beat Wellington on a good day”. It really is a beautiful place. From the Cable Car off Lambton Quay, the botanical gardens or the Wētā Workshop Tour, where you can learn about the history of film-making and Middle Earth in Wellington, there’s plenty to do. But top of the list should be the Museum of New Zealand: Te Papa Tongarewa. It’s a great indoor activity for all ages and a must-visit while you’re in the city

People say "you can't beat Wellington on a good day". Photo / PIVOT Photography

Dunedin: It’s pretty chilly down south but because of it, Dunedin is the wildlife capital of New Zealand. Monarch Wildlife Cruises & Tours offer unrivalled viewing opportunities, showcasing the natural wonders and wildlife of the Otago Peninsula and harbour. You’ll get close-up interactions with wildlife such as the royal albatross, penguins and sea lions. There are bespoke offerings for groups who would like to visit other attractions on the peninsula.

Other sporting events

Rugby: All Blacks v Springboks, Mount Smart, Auckland, July 15, 7pm. The ultimate match-up and rivalry in world rugby. If you arrive early for the Fifa World Cup, this is an international test you don’t want to miss. Though the match is already sold out, head along to a pub to watch it - they’ll definitely have it, playing on the big screens.

The All Blacks perform a haka before every match. Photo / Photosport

Netball: Silver Ferns at the World Cup, South Africa, July 28 - August 6. The Netball World Cup in South Africa runs parallel to the Fifa World Cup. Netball - predominately a female sport - is a high-participation code here in New Zealand, from junior to senior levels. Though you won’t be able to see any games live, most hotel TVs with Sky Sport will be showing these matches. The Silver Ferns head into it as defending champs.

Netball is one of New Zealand's main national sports and the Silver Ferns are the current World Cup champions. Photo / photosport.nz

Football: Domestic competitions across New Zealand. New Zealand doesn’t have a professional football league, however we do have a highly-competitive amateur league across the country. The women’s competition will be put on hold for much of the month to encourage the female players to attend World Cup events, however, there will be some good local men’s rivalries going ahead.

Te Reo (Māori language)

When you are here, don’t be afraid to try out one of our official languages, native to New Zealand: te reo Māori.

Kia Ora (kee-ah-or-a): Hello

Mōrena (more-reh-na_: good morning

Kai: food

Ka pai: great work

Kiwi: New Zealanders, also a native bird, and the fruit

Haere Mai (high-reh-my): welcome.

Haere Ra (high-reh-rah): goodbye

Ngā mihi: Thank you

Whānau (far-nor): Family

Ka kite ano (ka kee-teh ah-nor): See you later

Powhiri (por-fee-ree): welcoming ceremony

Haka (har-ka): traditional war dance

Kapa Haka are Māori performing arts, including action songs. Photo / Alex Cairns, The Bay of Plenty Times

Kiwi slang & phrases

So you aren’t confused on arrival, you’ll likely get a lot of Kiwi slang and phrases.

All good: That’s okay.

Sweet as: Great, good.

Choice: That’s great, easy.

Sausage Sizzle: a meat sausage cooked on a barbecue, served on white bread with tomato sauce. Generally groups will sell these for $2 outside stores for fundraisers.

The classic sausage sizzle. Photo / George Novak

Chur: Thanks!

Tramping: Hiking (we have a lot of great hikes).

Yeah nah: This has a large variety of meanings, the most common one being: an acknowledgment that you have spoken, but disagree with what you said; a space filler within a sentence: “Do you think the United States will win the World Cup?” You could definitively say, Yeah, nah!

She’ll be right: It will be fine, everything is okay, don’t worry about it.

No worries: You’re welcome, no problem.

Chilly bin: Cooler/esky.

Hokey-pokey: Ice cream flavour.

Wop wops: The middle of nowhere/the sticks.

Togs: Swimsuit.

Jandals: Flip flops/thongs.

Buggered/knackered: Really tired.

Bach/crib: Holiday home.

Bro: Brother, friend.

More phrases and Te reo translations can be found here.

Fifa fan zones & events:

Fans during the 100 Days to Go event for the Fifa Women's World Cup at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

All four cities, for the first time, will host a Fifa Fan Festival which is free to attend for all, offering fans the chance to see away matches live on the big screen while soaking up the community atmosphere. There will also be live music from some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s favourite musicians, as well as a range of activities and cultural performances for all ages to enjoy.

Auckland: The Cloud, Auckland CBD, July 20 - August 20 (match days only).

Hamilton: Claudelands Event Centre, July 20 - July 23.

Wellington: Shed 6, July 20 - August 11.

Dunedin: Dunedin Town Hall and Glenroy Auditorium, July 20 to July 30.