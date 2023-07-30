How the players rated in the Football Ferns’ 0-0 draw with Switzerland at the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Victoria Esson - 7/10

Untroubled for much of the match as Switzerland manufactured only a couple of straightforward shots on target. Fortunate to escape when miscuing an attempted clearance well outside her area. Connected with a header in the opposition box at the death without threatening a fairy tale.

Ali Riley - 5/10

Struggled early in possession, giving away the ball to halt attacks and spark counters for the Swiss. Did her defensive duties well but largely anonymous in attack as New Zealand continued to enjoy little output from their fullbacks.

Katie Bowen - 8/10

Easily snuffed out rare Swiss attacks in the first half and found much more success advancing the ball than her defensive colleagues. Imperiously shut down an increasing amount of counter-attacking danger after the break. Ended in tears but the one Fern who truly rose to the occasion.

Rebekah Stott - 5/10

Similarly solid when dealing with a Swiss side of limited ambition. Also displayed a willingness to step out of defence but often picked the wrong pass to end her forays. Replaced with half an hour to play.

CJ Bott - 6/10

Locked down the right sideline yet never managed to impact the game in more a positive fashion. Began to look long in the second half while providing her forwards with aerial duels more than opportunities to threaten.

Malia Steinmetz - 7/10

Covered an immense amount of ground and ensured the midfield battle belonged to her side. Won back plenty of possession as the game became stretched after the break. Saw the Ferns’ best late chance fall to her right foot and sent a shot straight to the goalkeeper.

Ria Percival - 6/10

Typically industrious out of possession and played the simple ball well to get the Ferns moving forward, but occasionally undid some good work with a misplaced pass. Sacrificed with 20 minutes to play and greater imagination needed, yet the absence of her composure was then felt.

Annalie Longo - 5/10

Was busy in tight spaces if ultimately ineffective during the first half. Withdrawn by coach Jitka Klimkova on the hour after nothing had really come off.

Olivia Chance - 4/10

Attempted to play a bit more expansively when receiving the ball in space but lacked the necessary accuracy in her passing. Substituted at halftime in her only start of the tournament.

Hannah Wilkinson struggled to make an impact. Photo / photosport.nz

Hannah Wilkinson - 3/10

Offered little while leading the line, though rarely received quality service. Guilty of giving the ball back to the Swiss when she did find it at her feet. Eventually substituted, long after it seemed fatigue had taken its toll.

Jacqui Hand - 6/10

Unlucky to hit the post — for the second straight game — with a fine first-half volley. More misfortune was on the way as she rolled an ankle before the break and, eventually returning to the field after lengthy treatment, battled to find the form she had previously displayed in this World Cup.

Reserves

Indiah-Paige Riley - 4/10

Asked to be a game-changer when introduced at halftime but failed to feature in the right part of the pitch.

Claudia Bunge - 6/10

Similarly unflustered as her central-defensive peers in a 30-minute stint.

Betsy Hassett - 5/10

Solid but unspectacular when the latter was required — more the coach’s fault than her own.

Grace Jale - 5/10

Given 20 minutes to add some spark but enjoyed limited time on the ball.

Gabi Rennie - NA