Sit down with the NZ Herald and a panel of experts to get the lowdown on who the Football Ferns will play in Group A of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

All you need to know ahead of the Football Ferns’ second game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup against the Philippines in Wellington today (kickoff 5.30pm).

New Zealand is potentially one win away from advancing to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in team history and the tournament co-hosts have quickly embraced their Football Ferns.

A day after New Zealand opened the first 32-team Women’s World Cup with a victory over Norway, the Sky Tower in Auckland was lit up to say “FERN FEVER” with a photo of forward Hannah Wilkinson celebrating her goal.

The Ferns are winning over the country.

“I’m not surprised that everyone’s on board because it is such an incredible game and I think despite all the adversity, we’re such an incredible team,” defender CJ Bott said. “We’ve got a lot to prove and we just want to inspire a nation.”

Standing in the way of the Football Ferns’ historic moment is the Philippines, who lost their Group A opening match to Switzerland. The teams meet today in Wellington.

The Ferns have seen adversity during the tournament. The morning of the tournament opener, a gunman killed two people in a shooting at a construction site in downtown Auckland near some of the team hotels. The gunman also died in the attack.

Hannah Wilkinson celebrates scoring the winning goal against Norway. Photo / Michael Craig

Then the New Zealand squad was evacuated from its hotel last weekend because of several small, suspicious fires. A 34-year-old man was arrested on arson charges.

The Ferns have blocked out the distractions, and don’t want to get too caught up in their new national attention. The 1-0 victory over Norway was New Zealand’s first ever win in a Women’s World Cup game.

“It’s a job well done. It’s a tick box and we move forward to the Philippines and we’ve still got work and we’ve still got things to focus on,” Bott said.

She’s watched Wilkinson’s goal “over 100 times” and said she still gets goosebumps.

“There’s always a certain amount of pressure, but I think that, if anything, it’s given us the boost that we need and I think we’ve taken a lot of confidence from that as well,” Bott said.

The Philippines players have pressure, too.

Making their debut in the tournament, the Filipinas dropped their opener to Switzerland, 2-0.

“We belong, and we think we can compete and be at this level,” coach Alen Stajcic said. “It’s very hard when you’re from non-footballing nations in Southeast Asia. Just 18 months ago it was our first-ever win against Thailand and our first-ever win against Vietnam, and Myanmar. And now we are at a World Cup and we’re playing against Switzerland, New Zealand and Norway.”

The Philippines enter the game in last place in Group A. The Ferns are tied on points with Switzerland, who are in top spot based on goal differential.

Teams

Football Ferns (Fifa ranking: No 26)

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, C.J. Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

Coach: Jitka Klimková

Ali Riley of the Football Ferns during a team talk before the Fifa Womens World Cup match at Eden Park. Photosport

Philippines (Fifa ranking: No 46)

Goalkeepers: Olivia McDaniel, Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota

Defenders: Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Hali Long, Dominique Randle

Midfielders: Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Isabella Pasion, Jaclyn Sawicki

Forwards: Katrina Guillou, Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Chandler McDaniel, Quinley Quezada, Meryll Serrano

Coach: Alen Stajcic

Odds

Football Ferns: $1.29

Draw: $4.80

Philippines: $9

- according to TAB New Zealand as at 7am on July 25.

Getting around

Ticket holders to Fifa Women’s World Cup matches can get free public transport in each host city on game days.

For Wellington, services run to train stations from throughout the Wellington region. From Wellington Station, take a short stroll over the walkway to the stadium. Ticket holders to Fifa Women’s World Cup matches can get Metlink public transport to and from the Wellington Regional Stadium for free on game days. Ticket holders have been advised to leave earlier than usual.

PSA for those attending #fwwc2023 matches this week in Wellington. The Stadium will be at capacity for both the #NZL🇳🇿 v #PHI🇵🇭 and #USA🇺🇸 v #NED🇳🇱 matches. We strongly recommended getting to the venue at least an hour before kickoff. More info ⬇️ https://t.co/DG98qcB4Df — Shane Harmon (@ShaneHarmon) July 24, 2023

Fifa Fan Festival

The Wellington fan festival is located at Shed 6.

Weather

According to MetService, Wellington is expecting a high of around 11C at kickoff with no rain expected. A light northwesterly (for Wellington standards) is predicted. Rain and a strong southerly will arrive later in the night but hopefully by then, the New Zealand fans will be tucked in dreaming of a round of 16 clash.

How to catch the action

If you're not at the stadium, the Herald will be live blogging the match on nzherald.co.nz/sport. Sky is showing the match live on Sky Sport 1 from 5pm. The match is also live on free-to-air on Prime and live streaming on Sky Sport Now.








