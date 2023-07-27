Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: Football Ferns’ loss to Philippines - Deja Vu? Same VAR official denied All Whites

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
The Philippines win over New Zealand's Football Ferns 1-0. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

For New Zealand football fans, Tuesday night’s fractional VAR decision that ruled out Jacqui Hand’s goal against the Philippines was a weird case of deja vu.

In the 69th minute of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport