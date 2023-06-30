Rebekah Stott was always confident she would beat cancer and return for this year's home World Cup. Photo / Photosport

A third Fifa Women’s World Cup call-up doesn’t get much better than when you beat cancer in the process – but for Football Fern Rebekah Stott, the comeback was never in doubt.

In early 2021, while Stott was at the peak of her career, her life was turned upside down after being diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma – a form of blood cancer. It was during her professional move from Melbourne City to Brighton and Hove Albion in England when she found a lump in her neck.

She underwent five months of aggressive chemotherapy, before announcing she was in complete remission in July 2021. It wasn’t until February 2022 that she stepped back on the field for New Zealand – almost 12 months to the day of her diagnosis.

After being named today in coach Jita Klimkova’s 23-strong squad, Stott told the Herald that she was always confident in her battle for survival and return to play – motivated to earn a shot of playing at a once-in-a-lifetime home World Cup.

“I never thought it would be out of reach. There were challenges, and a lot of hard times along the journey. But I never thought I wouldn’t be able to get here.

“It’s been a big couple of years for me. It’s been quite tough, but I’ve definitely worked hard to get back to where I am. I am so happy to be here today,” Stott said, knowing she’d be back at Eden Park in 20 days for a sold-out opening match against Norway.

Stott said it’s been one of her “biggest goals and motivations” in her fight against cancer to play at this home World Cup.

“Having a home World Cup is something special, you get your home-field advantage and you get the crowd behind you, which is huge.”

The 89-cap Fern said the support and messages she’s received have been immense.

“A lot of people going through things that I have been through - it was cool to reach out and talk to people that are going through something similar and be able to inspire them and show them that they can get back to doing what they love.”

The veteran Fern knows her responsibility as New Zealand looks to make history at the World Cup.

“I’ve been a part of the team for a long time now and I guess I am senior – because I’m old,” Stott joked. “But I like to think that I can be a leader on the field and help the girls out.”

Rebekah Stott during the Football Ferns World Cup team announcement. Photo / Photosport

The 30-year-old has dabbled with positions in both the midfield and centre back in her professional career but did confirm where she’ll likely take the pitch in July.

“I think I’m terrible in the midfield”, she joked, mentioning she and Klimkova discussed at the beginning of the camp that a centre back role is most probable.

And now she’s hopeful her return will culminate in the Football Ferns getting out of the group stage for the first time.

“I believe we will. We’ve worked on a lot of things, and we’re ready to go and play.”