Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso.

Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales has apologised after kissing Spain star Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the trophy presentation for the Fifa Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales was one of the Fifa officials on stage who congratulated the Spanish players after they received their winners’ medals following a 1-0 victory over England to capture their first World Cup title.

Rubiales planted a kiss on the cheek of all the Spanish players, but also kissed the lips of Hermoso which was criticised by fans on social media.

Hermoso told Spanish TV network La 1 “Eh... yeah, I did not enjoy that” before later calling the kiss a ‘mutual gesture’.

A statement was released on behalf of Rubiales.

“I was completely wrong, I have to admit it,” the president said.

“It was without bad intention at a time with a lot of excitement. In the moment, we saw it as natural, but outside a commotion has formed.

“I have to apologise, learn from this, and understand that when you are president you have to be more careful.”





Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Rocio Galvez (right) lie on the pitch celebrating at the end of the Fifa Women's World Cup final. Photo / AP

In a statement released by the Spanish football federation, Hermoso said the moment was a “natural gesture of affection”.

“It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings,”Hermoso.