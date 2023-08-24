Voyager 2023 media awards

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: Five reasons why football takes this year’s crown

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
Spain celebrate their World Cup final win over England. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Kris Shannon outlines five reasons why women’s football is the ultimate World Cup winner.

1. Prime time television

World Cups are a zero-sum game: for every winner, there must be losers. Watching World Cups

