Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, of Australia, celebrate the team’s victory after the penalty shootout in the Fifa Women's World Cup quarter-final match between Australia and France at Brisbane Stadium on August 12. Photo / Quinn Rooney, Getty Images

This week, a new Fifa Women’s World Cup champion will be named after what has been the largest and most competitive in the tournament’s history.

Just four of the initial 32 teams remain: Sweden, Spain, England and co-hosts Australia will battle it out to lift the trophy in Sydney on Sunday. Fans around the globe have witnessed the shock upsets and insane goals, and have been a part of record-breaking audiences.

With some of the top-ranked nations and entertaining underdogs eliminated, here’s a breakdown of those that remain and why or why not Kiwi fans should get behind them to win.

Australia

Fifa ranking: 10

The odds: On the eve of the semifinals, the TAB has Australia third favourite to win, paying $5.

Plus: Our co-hosting partners have been in rich form, but they really set the tournament alight in a tense quarter-final against France. The match was so exciting not just because of the display on the field but also the intensity and anticipation of the fans across Australia which added to the thrill.

As co-hosts alongside New Zealand, an Aussie victory would reflect glory on our part of the world. There’s something about wanting to get behind the home team, especially when we can all see how much their players and fans want it.

Another reason to back the Matildas to go all the way is for the great legacy it will leave for the A-League – this is the closest taste of major professional football New Zealand has so the bigger that grows, the better for Kiwi footballers.

Minus: As a Kiwi, it’s hard to support the Aussies in any code, at any level, even if it’s on a stage this large.

Interesting: In the lead-up to the World Cup, Disney Plus produced a documentary, The World at Our Feet, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the Australian team. It’s a real eye-opener into why it would mean so much for this team to win.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been dropping hints since before the tournament began that if the Matildas won, he might announce a public holiday – how good would that be?

Player to watch: Mary Fowler is an emerging young talent of this World Cup. Thriving under immense pressure, the 20-year-old has been key in most of Australia’s chances created this tournament. Coach Tony Gustavsson says she is wise beyond her years.

Mary Fowler, of Australia, acknowledges fans after victory in the quarter-final penalty shootout against France. Photo / Getty Images

England

Fifa ranking: 4

Chances: England are current favourites to win the tournament. The TAB has them paying $2.75.

Plus: For decades, English fans have sung their familiar tune: Football’s Coming Home! It’s a song generally centred around the men’s national team, and their fans haven’t seen them bring home a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. However, this week year there’s a real chance the women’s team could complete a double, bringing home the World Cup just one year after they brought home the European Championship. The Lionesses won the Euros last year, selling out Wembley Stadium faster than any other male or female team. They’re trailblazers who have boosted the profile of women’s football across the globe.

Minus: Though winning, they’ve been quite underwhelming at this tournament and not that exciting to watch. If they continue playing this way, fans might not get as much of a thrilling display as they’ve had in other games.

Interesting: In the months leading up to the tournament, the Lionesses lost arguably their three best players from the Euros roster due to knee injuries: Captain Leah Williamson, Ballon d’Or nominee Beth Mead and Fran Kirby.

Player to watch: Keira Walsh is a playmaker but equally key defensively for this team. She has an excellent football brain and is a player this team could not afford to lose.

England's Ella Toone celebrates with Alessia Russo after beating Germany in the Uefa European Women's Football Championships final. Photo / Photosport

Sweden

Fifa ranking: 3

Chances: With the teams that remain, the TAB has picked Sweden least likely to win the tournament. Paying $5.50.

Plus: The Swedes tore up the tournament’s playbook when they showed the World No 1 side the door in the round of 16. The Scandinavians held out against a dominant American side all the way to a penalty shootout, just managing to get over the line. Literally. Sweden scored an infamous winning penalty against the defending champs, deemed a goal by just a millimetre.

Minus: This team is tactically very good and organised, however, it comes at a cost. It means they aren’t as exciting to watch nor do they take many risks.

Interesting: Sweden has finished third in three World Cups: 1991, 2011, and 2019.

Player to watch: Amanda Ilestedt is second in the Golden Boot race for the tournament, and she’s a centre-back. She’s scored almost half of her team’s goals, while the side has only conceded two down the other end in regulation play. This team is known for being very organised at the back, a credit to the central defenders.

Swedish players catch their breath in the round-of-16 penalty shootout. Photo / Getty Images

Spain

Fifa ranking: 6

Chances: According to the TAB, Spain are equal favourites to take it out. Also paying $2.75.

Plus: Technically, Spain is the team to watch. They play with flair and bravery and have an abundance of individual talent – including that of Alexia Putellas, who became the first Spanish player to win Fifa’s Best Player and the Ballon d’Or two years in a row. They are the only team left who have played all their matches up until this point in New Zealand.

Minus: Spain posted a video to social media attempting the Māori haka that left a bad taste in Kiwis’ mouths. Plus there were reports they left their base in Palmerston North early because they found the Jewel of the Manawatū too boring.

Interesting: Just months before the World Cup kicked off, players refused to play for their country because of an ongoing dislike of coach Jorge Vilda. There was a mass exodus of 15 players, saying Vilda was part of an environment affecting their emotional state and their health. Only three of those 15 returned for the World Cup.

Player to watch: The 2022 Uefa Women’s Champions League’s most valuable player, Aitana Bonmati, has been exceptional for Spain this winter. She can control a game and create opportunities like no one else, and can equally score some cracking goals.