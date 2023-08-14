Voyager 2023 media awards

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: England, Australia, Spain or Sweden - Which of final four should Kiwis support?

Bonnie Jansen
By
6 mins to read
Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, of Australia, celebrate the team’s victory after the penalty shootout in the Fifa Women's World Cup quarter-final match between Australia and France at Brisbane Stadium on August 12. Photo / Quinn Rooney, Getty Images

This week, a new Fifa Women’s World Cup champion will be named after what has been the largest and most competitive in the tournament’s history.

Just four of the initial 32 teams remain:

Australia

England

Sweden

Spain

