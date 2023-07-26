Argentina's Yamila Rodriguez controls the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G match between Italy and Argentina. Photo / AP

An Argentina forward who has a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo wants fans to stop criticising her for idolising the Portugal star instead of national hero Lionel Messi.

Yamila Rodríguez, who also has a tattoo of the late Argentine great Diego Maradona, took to social media Tuesday at the Women’s World Cup to ask fans to back off.

“Please, that’s enough. I’m not doing well. When did I say that I am anti-Messi? Stop saying things that I didn’t say because I’m really going through a tough time,” Rodríguez said on her social media channels. “We are not all obliged to only love the players from our country.”

Argentina lost 1-0 to Italy in their opening match at the tournament and next face South Africa on Friday in Group G. Rodríguez played a few minutes against the Italians.

“Messi is our great captain in the national team, but just because I say that my inspiration and idol is CR7, it doesn’t mean I hate Messi,” she said.

Rodríguez has said on other occasions she has “the two best players in the world on my left leg”.