Referee Joy Neville of Ireland during the women's Rugby World Cup semifinal between France and New Zealand. Photosport

A female referee has been included in the list of match officials for a men’s Rugby World Cup for the first time.

Joy Neville of Ireland was among a group of 26 match officials representing nine nations announced by World Rugby today.

Neville, who was the referee for the Women’s World Cup final in 2017, will be one of the television match officials.

Nika Amashukeli will be the first Georgian to officiate at a Rugby World Cup, as one of the 12 referees selected.

English referee Wayne Barnes will officiate at a record fifth Rugby World Cup, having made his debut at the 2007 tournament in France.

The Rugby World Cup is being held in France from Sept. 8-Oct. 28.

Referees: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Wayne Barnes (England), Nic Berry (Australia), Andrew Brace (Ireland), Matthew Carley (England), Karl Dickson (England), Angus Gardner (Australia), Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Luke Pearce (England), Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Mathieu Raynal (France), Paul Williams (New Zealand).

Assistant Referees: Chris Busby (Ireland), Pierre Brousset (France), James Doleman (New Zealand), Craig Evans (Wales), Andrea Piardi (Italy), Christophe Ridley (England), Jordan Way (Australia).

Television Match Officials: Brett Cronan (Australia), Tom Foley (England), Marius Jonker (South Africa), Brian MacNeice (Ireland), Joy Neville (Ireland), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand), Ben Whitehouse (Wales).