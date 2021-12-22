Fast5 Netball World Series returning to New Zealand

Karin Burger of New Zealand passes the ball during the Fast5 Netball World Series in 2018. Photo / Getty

The Fast5 Netball World Series is returning to the international calendar with New Zealand set to host the fast-paced tournament for the next three years.

Netball New Zealand has been awarded the rights through to 2024 with Christchurch Arena playing host to the world's top six teams in both 2022 and 2023.

World Netball chief Clare Briegal said she was delighted to see Fast5 netball back on the international scene after a disrupted calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"New Zealanders are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable netball fans in the world and I feel it's fitting to see our fun, festive tournament return to New Zealand at this time," she said.

"The Fast5 Netball World Series has had incredible success and a strong following and we're looking forward to seeing that growth continue over the next three editions."

Fast5 is a modified version of the game featuring multiple-point shots, double-point power plays, five players a side and shortened quarters.

New Zealand won the inaugural Fast5 Netball World Series - held in Manchester in 2009 - and have claimed the title seven times, including the last time the event was held in Melbourne in 2018.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said she was thrilled New Zealand would be hosting the tournament and was looking forward to welcoming some of the game's best international players.

"We're really excited to be hosting this fast-paced tournament again – it is a real celebration of netball, on and off the court," she said. "Due to Covid-19 there have been challenges with delivering netball recently so what better way to welcome the return of Fast5 athletes than by hosting this event and welcoming the world's best netballers to our shores.

"There is a party-like atmosphere with this tournament, and I know it's a phenomenally popular event with the athletes and spectators."

The Fast5 tournament will also take the opportunity to increase its reach by including men's and youth exhibition matches on the schedule.

"This is another opportunity to showcase men's netball on the international stage and also highlight the strength of our youth teams, utilising this condensed version of netball," Wyllie said.