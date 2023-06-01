Erling Haaland and Manchester City will be taking on rivals United. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the best sport to watch this weekend.

4. Netball Premiership final, Sunday, 4pm – Sky & Prime

The all-Auckland final between the Northern Mystics and Stars takes place in, you guessed it, Hamilton. Huh?

It should prove to be a triumphant farewell for retiring Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick, with Silver Ferns star Grace Nweke the player likely to dominate at the attacking end of the court.

The championship struggles to cut through to a wider audience, but if you’re going to watch some local netball, this is the one.

3. Jakarta Formula E GP, Saturday & Sunday, 7.30pm – Sky

Think of it as Formula One on batteries, with Kiwis to the fore.

Formula E involves great racing, with plenty of thrills and spills. Put it this way: the drivers even manage to overtake when racing at Monaco, which is more than can be said for the F1 crew.

Kiwi IndyCar prospect Nick Cassidy is leading the series, and along with his great mate Mitch Evans has given New Zealand four straight victories heading into this Indonesia race.

2. NBA finals, from today, 12.30pm – Sky

To boil it down, Nikola Jokic v Jimmy Butler, top seeds v late arrivals, or how about Stan Kroenke v Pat Riley.

Kroenke is the pro sports super owner, whose teams include the Super Bowl-winning LA Rams and Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche. Oh yes, he also owns EPL heavyweights Arsenal. Heat chief Riley has a staggering record in the NBA finals, appearing 19 times as a player, boss or coach.

Denver have stormed through the playoffs, but they are still portraying themselves as outsiders, complaining at the lack of media recognition compared to a glamour team like the defeated Lakers. Us-against-the-world is just another card to play, and with Jokic supreme they should win.

Games two and three in the best-of-seven series are on Monday (noon) and Thursday (12.30pm).

Our pick: The Nuggets even have the altitude advantage…the office panel says they will win in five games.

1. FA Cup final, Sunday, 2am – Sky

I wouldn’t normally recommend the FA Cup so highly – it has lost its former glory.

But Manchester City v United is a compelling prospect.

It’s the first time they’ve met in the famous final, where United will try to prevent City from having a chance of matching their late-1990s treble feat.

Preparations are chaotic, thanks in part to a train strike scheduled that day, and fears the fans will clash on the route to London.

City are top dogs, but United are on a rapid rise again. A drama-filled match at Wembley is in store and another chance to watch the Erling Haaland show.