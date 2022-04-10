F1 Australian Grand Prix live: Ricciardo inches from disaster

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is on the front of the grid in Melbourne. Photo / Getty

Daniel Ricciardo has a nation on his shoulders as he heads into Sunday's Australian Grand Prix with a golden opportunity to score big championship points.

The Australian is starting from seventh on the grid after his best day of the 2022 season in Saturday's qualifying.

It was a day of renewed hope for Ricciardo and his McLaren team after Lando Norris climbed up to finish fourth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is starting from pole after he came up with a lightning lap at the end of qualifying to bump Red Bull's Max Verstappen to P2.

The race is scheduled to start from 4.55pm.

Ricciardo inches from disaster

Daniel Ricciardo has narrowly avoided disaster after rejoining the race track from the pits with an aggressive block on two rival drivers.

Ricciardo pitted one lap after teammate Lando Norris and rejoined the race directly behind — only to be immediately attacked by Alex Albon and Lance Stroll.

Albon had to hit the brakes hard to avoid running into the back of the McLaren driver.

Immediately after the action, Sebastian Vettel crashed into the walls triggering a safety car on lap 23.

Vettel skidded across the track after hitting a bump and losing his rear wheels.

Verstappen rolls dice with early pit stop

Max Verstappen has pitted after falling almost 10 seconds behind race leader Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen pitted on Lap 20 and re-joined the race in P7.

Verstappen put on hard tyres and will hope that the tyre can carry him all the way to the finish line.

Leaderboard after Lap 22

1. Charles Leclerc

2. Sergio Perez

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. George Russell

5. Lando Norris

6. Daniel Ricciardo

7. Max Verstappen

8. Esteban Ocon

Mayhem in sizzling start to Aussie Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton exploded off the line at the start of the Aussie Grand Prix to climb up to third after a few corners.

Ricciardo held his place at 7th on the timesheets. Carlos Sainz had a disaster and dropped five places before even completing a lap.

Sainz's nightmare got even worse on the second lap when he skidded into the wall in a high speed crash.

He went into a chicane too hot after completing an overtake, but missed the turn and went spinning across the grass into the tyres.

"He's had a miserable weekend," F1 guru Martin Brundle said on Sky Sports.

Star disqualified in late Aussie Grand Prix drama

Alex Albon was dropped to the back of the grid for the Australian Grand Prix because there was not enough fuel in his Williams car to provide a test sample after Saturday qualifying, officials said.

Albon stopped out on track after dropping out of Q1 and was later unable to provide the required one-litre fuel sample to the FIA officials.

"Albon finished with the 16th best time in the first qualifying run, too slow to progress to the last two sessions.

He was already facing a three-place grid penalty for his crash with Lance Stroll in the previous race in Saudi Arabia.

That meant the decision to scrub out the time he recorded effectively cost him just one grid place.

The penalty also lifted Stroll out of last place on the grid.

After qualifying last, the Canadian was then handed a three-place penalty for colliding with the other Williams, driven by Nicholas Latifi, on Saturday.

'Hurting' Ricciardo is kicking himself

Ricciardo was left kicking himself after he struggled to find any new pace on fresh tyres in Q3.

The 32-year-old wasn't able to improve on the 1:19.032 lap he set near the start of Q3.

The fact his final run on fresh tyres failed to have any impact on the time sheets went overlooked until he spoke to the media at the end of the day.

"As a whole, the weekend has been really good. The only (problem) was the last run," he said.

"I went about a second slower with a new set of tyres. So that's hurting a little bit at the moment. I'm not really sure what that was. Could have maybe gone a little bit better, but maybe we'll get something out of that.

"So there's still a little bit, probably just from me, still exploit. To be honest, if we didn't have that last run in qualy I'd be sitting here pretty happy and confident and comfortable. That's still on my mind a little bit."

Australian Grand Prix starting grid, qualifying result

Front row: Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari), Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

2nd row: Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull), Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)

3rd row: Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes), George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)

4th row: Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren), Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine)

5th row: Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari), Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine)

6th row: Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo)

7th row: Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri), Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo)

8th row: Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas), Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas)

9th row: Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin), Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams)

10th row: Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin), Alexander Albon (THA/Williams)