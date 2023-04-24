Head coach Andrew Webster and Shaun Johnson during a Warriors training session. 2023 NRL Rugby League season. Wednesday 15 March 2023. Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. © Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

The genesis of Shaun Johnson’s personal NRL renaissance started with a phone call last August.

The Herald can reveal the veteran No 7 had a candid conversation with coach Andrew Webster – with some frank and honest thoughts conveyed by both men – and they made a pact that has paid dividends up to now.

The Warriors’ halfback has had a brilliant start to 2023, rolling back the years in a way few thought possible.

After seven rounds, Johnson is near the top of Dally M voting, thanks to some brilliant performances.

He has been instrumental in each of the Warriors five victories but has even stood up well in defeat.

Johnson is kicking superbly, organising well and has been at the centre of most of the Warriors’ best attacking moments, with nine try assists and many other positive interventions.

But it’s the defence – and overall work rate - of the 32-year-old that has been most impressive.

Johnson is averaging 18 tackles per game (his previous high across a season was 15.8 in 2018) and has only missed five this season, as part of a resolute right edge.

He looks fit, committed and strong, with a defensive intensity that has inspired his teammates.

That kind of form seemed far away at the end of last season. Johnson, like the rest of the Warriors, had endured a mostly miserable year and the veteran admitted he lost his groove for an extended period.

Being away from family was a big factor, but it also felt like Johnson had lost confidence and sharpness, leaving questions about what would bring in 2023, especially with the arrival of Luke Metcalf and Te Maire Martin and the emergence of Ronald Volkman.

But Webster believed in Johnson. He had heard the external noise – and doubters – but remembered what he had seen in 2015 and 2016 during his spell as Warriors’ assistant coach and knew what Johnson was capable of.

Soon after being confirmed as the new head coach, one of his first calls was to the 32-test Kiwi, who was still in Redcliffe, as the Warriors’ season ticked down.

Much of the details of the conversation remain private between the duo, but Webster was determined that Johnson would have a clean slate. That he would go into this year unencumbered by 2022 and previous seasons, but most importantly, not have to deal with constant questions and uncertainty swirling about his future, as had been the case throughout his career during the final year of contracts.

Shaun Johnson in possession. Cronulla Sharks v One NZ Warriors. NRL Rugby League, PointsBet Stadium., NSW, Australia, Sunday 2nd April 2023 Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

“I told him ‘Let’s just have a red hot crack and it will work itself out later,” Webster told the Herald. “I thought that from day one let’s just focus on the now and the future will take care of itself. I said to Shaun ‘Let’s not put on our chips on the table now. You just look after yourself, keep gaining momentum and play well. We will both know when the right time is.”

Webster emphasised to Johnson that he didn’t need to set the bar now with how he was going to play, or what he was going to do next. There was going to be no scenarios of ‘we’ll assess you after six games’ or ‘we need a decision by May’, as has happened with other players in previous years.

Johnson was free to perform and play, with no imperative on either party to discuss options beyond this season. That would happen in due course.

“We made that agreement and have stuck to it,” said Webster, who added that he is yet to speak to Johnson about his future.

Webster sees it as a virtuous cycle; enjoyment comes from playing well, which makes you enjoy it more, which continues the upward performance curve.

So far, the stars have aligned. Johnson looks supremely fit and durable, especially with the defensive side of his game.

He is also playing behind a dominant pack – for perhaps only the fifth time in his Warriors’ career (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018) – and Webster has built an attacking structure that suits Johnson’s strengths.

“Shaun has been superb,” observed Allen McLaughlin, who commentated on 305 Warriors games between 1995 and 2016. “Some of his defence has been extraordinary, making tackles and holding on to people. He has made some great try saving stops and I have seen a lot of one on one tackles that I have never seen before from Shaun. That had always been an aspect that hangs over him….his defence. Whatever the coaches have done, it’s working.”

Johnson and the Warriors will face their biggest test of the season so far on Tuesday against the Storm (9:00pm). They haven’t won in Melbourne since 2014, with the Victorian side on a 13 match streak.

There has been a few close contests, but also plenty of brutal defeats, including the 70-10 shellacking in 2022.

The Storm are rebuilding, but retain numerous game breakers, from Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster to Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Harry Grant.

“They are a very good side and we have to be ready for them,” said Webster. “They have got dangerous footballers across the park and they will be a threat but we want that challenge.”