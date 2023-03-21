Exclusive: The big changes being proposed to New Zealand TAB

Punters line up to place bets at the TAB during the New Zealand Bloodstock Karaka Million at Ellerslie Racecourse, Auckland on Saturday 23rd January 2021. Copyright photo: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

Punters line up to place bets at the TAB during the New Zealand Bloodstock Karaka Million at Ellerslie Racecourse, Auckland on Saturday 23rd January 2021. Copyright photo: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

The future of New Zealand TAB could become clearer this week as New Zealand’s sole betting operator receives proposals from the three overseas betting agencies looking to run the majority of its operations.

But while racing industry bosses support the idea of what is being termed a strategic partnership, Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty will still have the final say on whether any deal goes ahead.

Engaging one of the major overseas betting agencies to run the day-to-day business of the New Zealand TAB has been mooted since 2018 but this week’s formal proposals are a major step toward it becoming reality.

The TAB last year entered into talks with four betting companies before one, believed to be new firm Betr, pulled out leaving Tabcorp, Sportsbet and Entain, the latter being the parent company of Ladbrokes and Neds, to officially bid to become the strategic partner.

The desire to partner with one of the Australian-based companies has intensified as the New Zealand TAB struggles to maintain payouts to the racing codes and sporting bodies because of increased operational expenses and competition for customers.

Australian-based betting agencies, many with UK parent companies, have directly targeted New Zealand’s biggest punters to lure them away from the TAB, with turnover of over $150 million a year lost to off-shore betting operators on sport and racing alone.

That hugely impacts the returns to New Zealand racing and sports as overseas agencies pay far smaller fees for the rights to bet on New Zealand events.

That, along with increased operational expenses from the TAB and a slow-down in turnover that had spiked during Covid lockdowns, means the TAB has struggled to match forecast returns to the racing industry let alone have the capital for expansion.

Those inside the TAB and racing codes fear without partnering they will struggle to grow or even maintain turnover as well as remain competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.

Exactly which TAB operations would be taken over by a strategic partner will be key details in the three proposals but indications are all three agencies are targeting taking over the majority of the TAB’s operations.

That could include bookmaking (setting of odds), trading of odds, technology, broadcasting, retail outlets and internal finance and executive roles.

Having those run by another operator could enormously cut TAB costs, potentially boost the customer base and see the TAB offer services not currently available to its customers.

Most importantly the right partnership is forecast to increase returns to New Zealand racing and sport by hundreds of millions of dollars over the next two decades.

The New Zealand TAB must, however, remain as a statutory entity with its own board which will be charged with distributing profits back to the racing codes and New Zealand sporting bodies. It is believed the proposals all guarantee there will be no forced job losses from the TAB’s 450 full-time employees in the first 12 months and in a surprise twist with New Zealand’s unique time slot in the global betting marketplace the partners could actually look to boost the number of jobs based in this country.

Once the TAB board has received the proposals they will use the expertise of Australian financial firm Barrenjoey Capital Partners for deeper analysis of the offers.

But ultimately any partnership will have to be signed off by Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty as under the Racing Act 2020 the TAB needs his approval to partner with another organisation.

The Minister has said factors he will consider are whether any partnership will allow the TAB to fulfill its statutory obligations while he will seek information on what effects a partnership would have on New Zealand jobs.

TAB chief executive Mike Tod has confirmed to the Herald the proposals are expected this week and will come from three agencies after extensive negotiations but stopped short of naming the agencies.

All those privy to the negotiations are silenced by Non-Disclosure Agreements but Herald sources suggest if a deal is signed the first boost to returns to the racing industry and sporting bodies will happen within months.

Importantly the proposals are not contingent on geo-blocking being introduced to stop New Zealand punters betting overseas, which is being investigated but will require legislative change so would be highly unlikely to be passed before this year’s election.

THE FUTURE OF NEW ZEALAND BETTING

** The New Zealand TAB is this week receiving proposals from three overseas betting agencies to run its day-to-day operations.

** Any deal would need the approval of the Racing Minister, Kieran McAnulty.

** It is believed the proposals include assurances of no job losses in the first 12 months.