All Blacks head coach Ian Foster may have even more stress piled on his shoulders in the lead-up to the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster may have even more stress piled on his shoulders in the lead-up to the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

A decision on the timing to appoint the next All Blacks coach is imminent, with all indications pointing towards a potentially divisive pre-World Cup contestable process ensuing.

The Herald understands New Zealand Rugby management, including chief executive Mark Robinson, head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum and soon-to-be-installed chair Dame Patsy Reddy, are preparing to deliver a recommendation that will then be put forward for internal feedback.

An announcement on when the next All Blacks head coach will be appointed is, therefore, expected to be weeks rather than months away.

The first NZ Rugby board meeting of the year is scheduled for February 23 but a decision on the timing of the appointment process is expected before then.

As the decision on the next coach looms, the All Blacks held their first camp of the year in Christchurch this week before players re-joined their Super Rugby franchises.

Approached by the Herald for comment on an expected pre-World Cup appointment, All Blacks coach Ian Foster offered his view.

“Winning World Cups is incredibly hard,” Foster said. “The reality is my only focus, and the only focus I want to have in 2023, is on preparing the All Blacks to go into a very tough World Cup in France with the goal of winning it. Anything else for me is just a distraction.”

Last December, following the final board meeting of the year, Robinson indicated NZ Rugby were strongly considering breaking tradition by moving to appoint the next All Blacks coach before the World Cup in France, which starts in early September.

“We acknowledge that is part of the deliberation we’re going through; recognising the past and rationale for previous processes of appointments versus what’s happening in the international environment and lessons from the last appointment process,” Robinson said at the time.

“We acknowledge it’s an incredibly critical appointment for the organisation. We are putting a lot of effort and attention into it and taking it very seriously.”

Ian Foster (left) and Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

Several sources told the Herald nothing has since altered that view, which only strengthens the expectation NZ Rugby will continue down that path.

Such a timeline threatens to cause ructions within the All Blacks and unsettle Foster, who will have to contend with his job being advertised in a World Cup year, and create further uncertainty for the majority of his wider management team too.

Senior All Blacks, those who steadfastly backed Foster amid feverish pressure last year, could also be put offside.

While Foster could apply to retain his role beyond this year, an early appointment would effectively remove the World Cup result from the equation and be stacked against the incumbent.

The argument for going early is largely to ensure the best candidates are available after Foster and six-time Crusaders-winning mentor Scott Robertson were the only applicants following the All Blacks’ World Cup semifinal defeat in 2019.

Super Rugby franchises, the Blues and Crusaders in particular, are understood to be pressuring NZ Rugby for clarity in order to lock in potential head coaching succession plans.

Other than Foster, former Highlanders-turned-Japan coach Jamie Joseph and Robertson are the leading candidates to guide the All Blacks beyond the World Cup. Blues coach Leon MacDonald and Hurricanes coach Jason Holland have previously been included on Robertson’s coaching ticket.

Recently ousted Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is another possible contender but he may prefer to take time out from the test spotlight.

Scott Robertson is the crowd favourite waiting in the wings to lead the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

The experienced Joe Schmidt could also be interested in stepping up from the All Blacks assistant role he assumed following Brad Mooar and John Plumtree’s exits mid-last year – although a post-World Cup process is expected to sit more comfortably with those ensconced in the All Blacks camp.

Robertson, in an interview with the Herald ahead of his seventh and final season with the Crusaders, shied away from specifically discussing the All Blacks head coach position until a decision on the timing is made public.

“I’ve learnt over the last few years to deal with any decisions or opportunities at the time,” Robertson said. “I’m experienced enough and been in this game long enough that I know what you’re currently doing is the most important thing.”

With Wales, England and Australia moving to appoint new head coaches beyond this year’s World Cup in the last two months, alternative opportunities on the test scene are fast fading, which somewhat mitigates the need to go early with the All Blacks.

“You’re always aware of it,” Robertson said of the recent Warren Gatland, Steve Borthwick and Eddie Jones test appointments. “It’s your career. You’ve got to know the rugby landscape. There’s been a lot of change this year. Coming into World Cups there’s expectations, rugby is a big business. It’s becoming more part of our job. Performances are what we’re judged on.”

While Robertson is contracted to the Crusaders next year, he has made his intentions clear to move on following this season.

A seventh Super Rugby title would strengthen his claims for promotion but the next All Blacks coach could well be determined before then.