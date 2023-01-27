Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Exclusive: NZ Rugby set to confirm ‘unsettling’ timing of next All Blacks head coach within weeks

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster may have even more stress piled on his shoulders in the lead-up to the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster may have even more stress piled on his shoulders in the lead-up to the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

A decision on the timing to appoint the next All Blacks coach is imminent, with all indications pointing towards a potentially divisive pre-World Cup contestable process ensuing.

The Herald understands New Zealand Rugby management, including

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport