Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Exclusive: NZ Government's multi-million dollar funding of Moana Pasifika revealed

7 minutes to read
Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are finally in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Super Rugby Pacific, the Black Caps and White Ferns are finally in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Moana Pasifika have received $4.5 million in government funding – via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs portfolio - to bankroll the new Super Rugby franchise, the Herald can reveal.

In order to satisfy New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.