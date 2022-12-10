Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Exclusive: New Zealand Rugby rejects Beauden Barrett’s radical overseas request

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
Beauden Barrett had his request denied. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett had his request denied. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett requested a significant All Blacks exemption that has never been allowed before. Liam Napier reveals why NZ Rugby said no.

New Zealand Rugby’s eligibility rules have survived a major test case after Beauden

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport