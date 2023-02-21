Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Exclusive: Ian Foster’s plea to New Zealand Rugby over All Blacks’ ‘unnecessary burden’

Gregor Paul
5 mins to read
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Getty

There are detectable elements of concern, sadness, frustration and disbelief in Ian Foster’s voice as he makes his plea to New Zealand Rugby (NZR) not to disrupt the All Blacks in World Cup year by

