A key All Black's move overseas is set to cause a recruitment war. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks could be on the move as the world’s top teams hunt big signings from New Zealand — and it is set to spark a recruitment war between heavyweight Super Rugby franchises. Liam Napier reports.

All Blacks Leicester Fainga’anuku and Jack Goodhue, as well as dynamic Moana Pasifika midfielder Levi Aumua, could be on the move next year in a potential four-player merry-go-round that pits the Blues and Crusaders in a heavyweight head-to-head recruitment battle.

The Blues and Crusaders confrontation in Christchurch on Saturday night already carries major implications for this year’s Super Rugby Pacific competition, with the result likely to determine second place and home semifinal advantage.

This behind-the-scenes recruitment drive that also encompasses the future of talented outside back Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens adds another layer of intrigue, while holding serious spinoffs for the strength of next year’s Super squads.

The Herald understands the Fainga’anuku-Goodhue-Aumua midfield scenario involves a series of delicately placed dominoes.

Fainga’anuku, the destructive two-test wing and centre staking his claim for World Cup inclusion, is on the verge of signing for big-spending French club Toulon.

Losing the 23-year-old, who has claimed nine tries this season and is yet to realise his true potential at test level, would serve a significant blow to the Crusaders and, indeed, New Zealand rugby in much the same vein as Richie Mo’unga’s three-year deal in Japan following the World Cup.

Fainga’anuku’s likely exit has the Crusaders on the hunt for a replacement. This is where Moana centre Aumua and Blues wing/fullback Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, one of New Zealand’s quickest outside backs, come into the equation.

After impressing with Moana in the past two seasons, and earning a spot in the All Blacks XV last year, Aumua’s damaging ball carrying ability is in hot demand at home and abroad, with the Blues and Crusaders competing with French and Japanese clubs to secure his future.

Aumua’s international eligibility has been the subject of widespread speculation but while he remains uncapped, the New Zealand-born prospect could represent the All Blacks, Fiji, Samoa and, potentially, Australia.

The 28-year-old’s strong desire is believed to centre on donning the black jersey but as offers flood in, at this point there are no guarantees where his future lies.

For the Crusaders, Aumua shapes as a similar power athlete to Fainga’anuku.

Leicester Fainga'anuku, Jack Goodhue, Levi Aumua and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens could be on the move. Photos / Photosport

The alternate prospect of Aumua next year adding to his four Blues appearances from 2019 will cut Moana deep after he and lethal wing Timoci Tavatavanawai have proved beacons of hope during their winless campaign this season.

As Roger Tuivasa-Sheck prepares to return to the Warriors next year, his departure will leave a vacancy in the Blues midfield while freeing up significant salary cap space.

In Tuivasa-Sheck’s imminent absence, the Blues are keen to lure Aumua from cross-town rivals Moana or recruit Goodhue, the composed 18-test midfielder plagued by repeat knee surgeries over the past two years, to partner All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane.

Since returning from injury this season Goodhue has largely been confined to the Crusaders bench behind All Blacks second-five David Havili and Braydon Ennor.

Born and raised in Northland, a homecoming shift to the Blues could, therefore, appeal to Goodhue who, at 27, has plenty more to offer and presents a complementary foil for Ioane.

With Fainga’anuku expected to leave the Crusaders following this year his looming absence explains the Crusaders interest in luring Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens to join their impressive back three stable that already boasts Will Jordan, Sevu Reece and Macca Springer, among others.

Since joining the Blues three years ago Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens has struggled for game time behind Caleb Clarke, Mark Telea, Zarn Sullivan, AJ Lam and Stephen Perofeta. Despite starting at fullback against Moana last week Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens was replaced by Sullivan at halftime.

While a move to the Highlanders would guarantee the 21-year-old game time the fact the Blues and Crusaders are competing for his future, and that of Aumua and Goodhue, underlines the continued talent stockpiling among New Zealand’s heavyweight Super Rugby contenders.