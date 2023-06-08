Exciting field assembled for Duke of Edinburgh Silver Collar Final

Know Keeper is back to defend his title. Photo credit: Rhian Farrell.

By Peter Fenemor

Exhilarating is the only way to describe the engrossing pair of SENZ Duke of Edinburgh Silver Collar heats, which now sets up Sunday’s keenly anticipated $80,000 Final over the extreme 779m distance at the Manukau Stadium.

Both heats saw two new stayers to racing over an ultimate staying journey set up a frenetic pace – and both heats saw hardened, proven Group race-winning stayers overcoming early traffic issues prior to finishing powerfully over the top of them to take heat honours.

Goldstar Carlito stylishly prevailed in 47.08, his time being just a blink of an eye ahead of the defending Silver Collar title holder Know Keeper who clocked 47.09 to win the first heat.

The two gallant heat pace-making bitches Opawa Gina and Big Time Epic were both credited with a 47.16 gallop for their brave heat second placings.

The other four finalists are all capable of forcing themselves into the mix when the post-race podium positions are sorted out.

So how have these eight superb canine athletes, one of whom will proudly be wearing the solid silver collar that was so generously donated to the Auckland GRC by the late HRH Prince Phillip in 1970, fared since their heat excursions?

Victory in Sunday’s Group 1 final would leave Know Keeper ($2.70 – TAB Final Field) just $8,172 short of the brilliant Little Mother’s New Zealand stakes earning record which stands at $377,751 and he will attempt to become just the second back-to-back Silver Collar winner.

The current New Zealand Greyhound of the Year returns to defend his Silver Collar title that the Garry Cleeve-prepared stayer so potently won last year. He will be sighted in the green racing vest on this occasion.

“He’s very good after he travelled home great. He’s having an easy week and is fully recovered from his trip up north. I was pleased in the way he overcame traffic issues in his heat and it was great to see him finish strongly to run down Opawa Gina.

“His draw could work out alright for him, with the speedsters drawn inside him, which potentially can allow him to track into the race the second time going down the back straight. I would like to see Kev (kennel name) getting a couple of lengths ahead of Goldstar Carlito, whom I hold a huge amount of respect for, during the running” advised Cleeve.

Goldstar Carlito was brilliant in his heat win. Photo credit: Rhian Farrell.

Goldstar Carlito ($1.80) has quickly stamped his paws as a high-class stayer, as evidenced by his recent Group 2 Kingston Cup (732m) win and his power-packed Sunday heat win after he copped a decent early check, which relegated him back to the rear group. He still had traffic issues after that and his effort to get up to win when was absolutely massive.

Firstly, his conditioner Riley Evans informs us that his charge has come through his heat in brilliant fashion.

“He has pulled up great, bouncing around and he is raring to go again. I couldn’t be happier with his condition going forward.

“He copped trouble the whole way and I was thinking that I’ll take fourth, such was the traffic issues he faced in his heat. For him to get up and win by a length was simply huge.

“To be blunt, I guess I would have preferred him to have drawn out wide, although if he can jump and hug the rail and be in a handy position when they turn for home, he can charge home and I’ll be really happy.

“This is the one race on the national calendar that we really desire to win the most. Dad (Steve) has been trying for 10 years, and to think we are heading into the final as a favoured runner is a dream.

“I have the utmost respect for Garry and Know Keeper. I consider him to be the best stayer we’ve had and to think we can match him is awe-inspiring,” enthused Evans, who also provides the following acknowledgment, “I am very grateful to Paul Freeman and Peter Ferguson who allow us to break up the journey and use their facilities.”

The Dave and Jean Fahey-prepared Opawa Gina ($7.50) was gallant when stepping up to 779m racing for the first time. She cut out sectionals in 18.75 and 30.70 when setting up the pace in her heat from where she was cut back by Know Keeper, yielding to the star stayer by a length margin who brought it home in 16.39. She has drawn to land straight onto the early pace from trap-two.

“Yes, she went really good considering it was her first race over that distance. She has come through her heat really good, although the key is now whether she can back up that effort,” advised Dave Fahey, who added, “Her draw is good for her.”

Big Time Epic ($14) pressed the acceleration button when going into the first turn in her first crack at 779m racing for her mentor Lisa Cole. She thrived in her work, delivering swift 18.60 and 30.49 sectionals and it was only during the run home when she was eventually gathered in by the strong finishing Goldstar Carlito who completed his final sectional in 16.59 when also prevailing by a length.

“She is really good and she is as fit as anything. She has thrived since Sunday and she enjoyed a hand-slip the other day and she is very well within herself.

“She can win the race, however she must lead them early and be left alone if in front. She owns extraordinary pace – hopefully that will carry her really deep into the race,” said Brendon Cole about the trap-four drawn contender.

The Cleeve-prepared Know Valour ($41) was exceptional in getting up for his 6.25 length fourth to his kennelmate Know Keeper. Exceptional, because this bloke completely bombed the start, settling a fair margin behind his seven race rivals. He extended stylishly over the last half of the heat to deliver a lethal final sectional to book his place in the decider.

“He lacks early pace and I guess that may work out okay for him as he wants to get down onto the rail. What he does from there will depend on where he’s placed in the field during the running. Yes, he is ready to head back up north,” said Cleeve.

The experienced stayer Raja Bale ($18) whacked away stoutly in his heat for his third placing where, after settling back early, he raced mainly in the midfield for Craig Roberts. From there, he pressed on solidly for his 4.75 length heat third to Know Keeper.

“I feel he will take improvement from his heat. He has come through it real good and I’m really pleased with him during the week. I liked the way he stuck on in his heat, especially after Willene Bale hassled him a fair bit.

“Once he shook her off, he made up good ground on the leaders. I would like to think he can possie up handy to the pace, and if he does so, he’s capable of running a top-three placing,” suggested Roberts about his trap-five drawn contender.

Putaruru trainer Sam Lozell will be hoping that his stayer Sweet Buddy ($16) can go one better than Shooters Hill whom he mentored to a fast finishing second four years ago. He co-owns the heat fourth placed contender with Opawa Racing and he has previously enjoyed 779m success when winning in 46.93 on Auckland Cup day.

Victory on Sunday would be a dream come true for the grandson of the 1995 Silver Collar-winning trainer, the late Max Mathews (Cuties Sister).

Nighthawk Style ($31) stepped in from off the heat reserves bench to punch home strongly for her heat third placing for her conditioner Matt Roberts. She found the line in true staying fashion for her 4.5 length heat third behind Goldstar Carlito after having settled in the rear division during the early rush for positions.

She was a finalist in last year’s edition of the Silver Collar when she wore the white racing vest and she’ll be doing likewise on Sunday.

Will it be early pace that decides the ultimate outcome, or will it be the powerful finishing stayers, who we have witnessed so regularly over the history of the great race, getting up to prevail?

That question will be answered on Sunday in around 47 seconds after the 4:22pm race start time from the 779m traps.