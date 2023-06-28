Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Every All Blacks World Cup jersey ranked - from the greatest to the worst

Winston Aldworth
By
7 mins to read
As the international rugby season prepares to kick off, NZ Herald editor-at-large Shayne Currie is taking the rugby conversation to the next level with a panel of expert guests.

OPINION

With yesterday’s launch of the new All Blacks kit, Winston Aldworth gets top fashion advice from Viva expert Emma Gleason to rank the jerseys worn by the All Blacks at every World Cup.

1.)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport