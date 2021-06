Germany's Kai Havertz, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal. Photo / AP

All the action from the Euro 2020 clash between Germany and Portugal.

‌

Portugal has become the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the European Championship.

Defenders Rúben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro both put the ball in their own net to give Germany a 2-1 halftime lead in their Euro 2020 match in Munich.

Cristiano Ronaldo had give the Portuguese the lead in the 15th minute.