Euro 2020: 'Injured' Ciro Immobile makes miraculous recovery after Italian goal

Italian striker Ciro Immobile has lived up to his country's footballing reputation as the masters of drama after making a miraculous recovery from injury to celebrate a team goal.

Competing in the European Championship quarter-finals against Belgium, Immobile went to ground in the Belgian penalty box and looked to be in considerable pain after a challenge for the ball with Jan Vertonghen.

As Immobile lived up to his name and Vertonghen protested his ministrations, Nicola Barella took possession of the ball and beat two men to fire home a goal across the face of Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Ciro Immobile seemed to find himself in extreme pain many times during his side's European Championship clash against Belgium. Photo / AP

As Barella sprinted to the crowd to celebrate what was the opening goal of the match, Immobile suddenly realised what had happened and burst to life to join his teammates' revelry.

Fans noticed how quickly Immobile was back on his feet and quickly took to social media to poke fun at the Italian.

Italy, the most vibrant nation at Euro 2021, whether it is singing their national anthem, celebrating goals or chest-bumping over blocks and tackles, finished the match 2-1 victors to make it to the semi-finals and it will take some effort to stop them going all the way. Their intensity is unrivalled.

In a memorable evening in Munich the No1-ranked team in the world, Belgium, could not do it despite the determined efforts of Kevin de Bruyne and while it may not be the end of the road for him, just after his 30th birthday, this could well turn out to be a final hurrah for many of his country's so-called Golden Generation.

It may be the end also for coach Roberto Martínez who appears set to leave after this tournament with Italy now going forward to face Spain in the last four at Wembley next Wednesday.

For their coach Roberto Mancini it is an astonishing 32 games unbeaten and 13 consecutive wins – five in these finals – and almost as remarkable is the energy and relentless commitment he is summoning from his squad. And this from a country that did not even qualify for the World Cup three years ago.

