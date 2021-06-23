Euro 2020: Germany score late to book round of 16 clash with England

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts after the group F draw with Hungary. Photo / AP

The lineup for the round of 16 at the European Championship has been completed with some standout matches.

England will play Germany at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday NZT and defending champion Portugal will face top-ranked Belgium in Seville on Monday.

World Cup champion France will play Switzerland in Bucharest on Tuesday, Spain will face Croatia in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the Netherlands will play the Czech Republic in Budapest on Monday and Sweden will face Ukraine in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Two matches had already been set before the day's final group games. Italy will face Austria in London on Sunday and Wales will take on Denmark in Amsterdam on the same day.

Leon Goretzka scored late to keep Germany in the European Championship after a 2-2 draw against Hungary.

Jamal Musiala made an immediate impact after coming on in the 82nd minute. He eluded three defenders to give Timo Werner room to shoot. Werner was blocked but the rebound fell for Goretzka in the 84th.

It had looked like Ádám Szalai was going to drag his team into the round of 16 by scoring one goal and setting up another.