Euro 2020: England charged by Uefa after fan shines laser pen at Kasper Schmeichel's face and crowd boos Denmark anthem

England has defeated Denmark 2-1 in a thrilling semifinal at Wembley Stadium. Video / Sky Sport

England has been charged by the Union of European Football Associations after a fan shone a laser pen at Kasper Schmeichel's face and the crowd booed during Denmark's national anthem.

A laser pen was shone in the Denmark keeper's eyes just before Harry Kane took his penalty.

Miraculously, the Leicester star still managed to save the spot-kick before Kane tucked home the rebound.

Unbelievable.



Someone in the crowd was pointing a laser into Schmeichel's eyes as he was trying to save the penalty Sterling dived for.



Horrible look for England this.



Disgraceful.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/LEusViVtMC — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) July 7, 2021

Uefa charged England for the offence, as well as for fans booing the Danish national anthem and for "letting off fireworks".

A statement from the football governing body added: "The case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course."

A financial penalty is the expected sanction - and it could be five-figures.

Kane's goal in extra time - scoring from the rebound after goalkeeper Schmeichel saved a controversial penalty that stirred up plenty of debate - gave England a 2-1 victory. the Three Lions will play Italy in the decider for the chance to win their first major international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Schmeichel was Denmark's best, having an outstanding game between the posts. An incredible save to deny Raheem Sterling from close range in the first half was followed by more impressive stops as the game wore on, preventing England from getting the go-ahead goal it desperately wanted before the first 90 minutes were up.

He did brilliantly to save Kane's penalty but had no chance of stopping the follow-up. Making Schmeichel's save even more remarkable is that he did it while an idiot in the crowd was trying to put him off with a laser pointer.

A green mark hovered around Schmeichel's face as he stared down Kane, sparking widespread condemnation from fans watching on.

England's Harry Kane, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Phil Foden, left. Photo / AP

Former English football player turned pundit, Stan Collymore, tweeted: "If anyone shone a laser pen at Schmeichel, they want banning for life."

Newspaper editor Kevin McGuire wrote: "CCTV everywhere so the idiot who shone a laser pen at Kasper Schmeichel during the penalty should be pictured, identified, prosecuted, jailed, shamed and banned from football for life. Dangerous idiot."

UEFA opens disciplinary action proceedings against England for the laser pen pointed at Schmeichel during Kane’s penalty, the booing of Denmark’s anthem and use of fireworks pic.twitter.com/lexOHO5wXp — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) July 8, 2021

Journalist Gareth Davies added: "Booing the Danish national anthem. Shining a laser pen at Schmeichel as the penalty was taken. Why is that (some) England fans never miss a chance to bring shame on the country?"

DJ Zoe London said: "Oh my god who used a laser pen on Schmeichel's eye in the penalty that's absolutely dreadful."

England on the cusp of greatness

Gareth Southgate praised the "incredible job" done by his players as England ended a 55-year wait to reach a major tournament final.

"I'm so proud of the players," Southgate told ITV. "It's an incredible occasion to be a part of - we knew it wouldn't be straightforward, we said to the players we'll have to show our resilience and come back from some setbacks, and we've done that tonight."

England conceded their first goal of the tournament when Mikkel Damsgaard drilled a free-kick past Jordan Pickford, but the hosts soon equalised as Simon Kjaer turned into his own net.

Fans of England celebrate the Kane goal at Luna Springs in Birmingham, England, while they watch the Euro 2020 semifinal against Denmark. Photo / AP

"I felt we would get there. I knew we would have different sorts of battles because Denmark are so underrated as a team," said Southgate.

"They did cause us a lot of problems, when you've waited as long as we have to get through a semifinal, the players, considering the limited international experience some of them have had, they've done an incredible job."

Southgate credited Kane for keeping his nerve after having his penalty saved initially by Kasper Schmeichel.

"There's nobody you've rather have on it, but you're up against a great goalkeeper who he's obviously faced a lot of times - but thankfully that's now immaterial."

After falling to Croatia in extra time in the 2018 World Cup semifinals, England made sure there was no repeat slip-up in front of almost 65,000 fans at Wembley.

"The most pleasing thing is that we've given our fans and our nation a fantastic night, and the journey continues on for another four days," Southgate said.

"To come through that sort of a night we suffered in Moscow (in the World Cup semifinal) and on a night like this we've managed to put things right."

But he was quick to shift his focus to Monday morning's (NZ time) final against an Italy side on a national record run of 33 matches unbeaten.

"We're in the final and we've got to enjoy that fact, but there's one more massive hurdle to try and conquer," Southgate said.