Erika Fairweather at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha. Photo / AP

After securing New Zealand’s first world title swimmer Erika Fairweather is in pole position to claim a second after setting the fastest time in the 200m freestyle at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha today.

On Monday, the 20-year-old won the 400m title and has set the pace to do the double with an impressive effort in the semifinals.

Fairweather swam the fastest semifinal time of 1 min 55.75, edging out Hong Kong’s Siobhán Haughey. Australia’s Shayna Jack recorded the third-best time. Fairweather has a personal best of 1 min 55.44, in the 200m event.

Reigning world champion Mollie O’Callaghan is not competing at the event. She set a world record of 1 min 52.85 to win last year’s title in Fukuoka. Fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus and Canadian Summer McIntosh, who rounded out the podium a year ago are also not swimming in Doha.

Compatriot Eve Thomas finished fourth in the 1500m final, with a personal best of 16 minutes 09.43, 22.44 seconds back from winner Simona Quadrella of Italy.

Commonwealth Games champion Lewis Clareburt set the sixth best time in the 200m butterfly semifinals. Both Fairweather and Clareburt will race in their finals tomorrow











