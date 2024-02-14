Voyager 2023 media awards
Erika Fairweather claims second in 200m freestyle final at World Aquatic Championships

Erika Fairweather at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha. Photo / AP

Erika Fairweather has just fallen short of a second world title in a week after finishing second in the 200m freestyle at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha.

On Monday, the 20-year-old won the 400m title becoming the first New Zealander to win a World Aquatic Championship event.

Fairweather went into today’s final having swam the fastest semifinal time but was edged out by Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey.

Haughey won in a time of 1 min 54.89 secs with the Kiwi 00.88 seconds behind in 1 min 55.77 secs.

Reigning world champion Mollie O’Callaghan was not competing at the event. She set a world record of 1 min 52.85 to win last year’s title in Fukuoka. Fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus and Canadian Summer McIntosh, who rounded out the podium a year ago, were also not swimming in Doha.

Commonwealth Games champion Lewis Clareburt races in the 200m butterfly final later this morning as well as the 200 IM semifinals.



