Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Burnley. Photo / AP

Manchester City beat Sheffield United 2-0 and moved to within two points of English Premier League leader Liverpool today.

Goals from Rodri and Julian Alvarez at Etihad Stadium secured a comfortable win for the defending champions against the bottom-placed team.

Third-placed City moved ahead of Arsenal on goal difference and was behind Liverpool and Aston Villa. Villa was second on goal difference after beating Burnley 3-2.

While City has looked below its best at times this season, it has been able to stay in reach of the leaders. And with Kevin De Bruyne returning from a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola can hope for improved performances in the new year.

They ended 2023 with back-to-back league wins after returning from Saudi Arabia and success in the Club World Cup last week. All five trophies won over the past 12 months — the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup — were on show ahead of kickoff against Sheffield United.

That was a measure of the task for Chris Wilder’s relegation-fighting team. And the visitor never looked like causing an upset.

City dominated and Rodri struck in the 14th minute. The Spain midfielder collected a ball deep in Sheffield United’s half and drove forward to the edge of the box with no opposition player strong enough to stop him. He shot low into the corner beyond goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Despite controlling the game, City could not find a second before the break and it was Sheffield United which came close to a leveller.

William Osula looked set to beat Ederson from close range, but his effort was blocked by a late tackle from Manuel Akanji. From the resulting corner, Osula headed goalward and was denied by Ederson.

Phil Foden had a chance to double the lead early in second half when running through one-on-one with Foderingham, but the ball was pushed away by the keeper as he tried to take it round him.

When City got a second in the 61st, Foden was the creator, curling a cross for Alvarez to slide in and turn over the line.

One of the biggest cheers of the day came when De Bruyne emerged to warm up on the sideline. The Belgian hasn’t played since Aug. 11, the first league game, and was named as a substitute.

Aston Villa beat Burnley after dramatic late penalty

Douglas Luiz scored an 89th-minute penalty to send Aston Villa past Burnley 3-2 in the English Premier League. Villa looked set to drop two points after twice taking the lead at Villa Park.

That was until Luiz’s late spot kick. The win moved Villa up to second on the table and level on points with leader Liverpool after playing a game more.

The Midlands club has been the surprise of the season but has suffered over the Christmas holidays after drawing against bottom-placed Sheffield United and throwing away a two-goal lead in defeat to Manchester United.

Cole Palmer scores two goals as Chelsea beats Luton 3-2

Cole Palmer scored two goals and Chelsea survived a late fightback to beat Luton 3-2 in the Premier League.

The England forward struck in each half at Kenilworth Road and provided the assist as Noni Madueke also got on the scoresheet.

But late goals from Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo set up a nervy finish for manager Mauricio Pochettino’s team as Luton threatened an unlikely comeback.

Chelsea has now won back-to-back games in the league for the first time since October, in what has been a troubled first season in charge for Pochettino. The win also ended a run of four straight defeats away from home.

Palmer has been a rare highlight for the London team since his move from Manchester City in the offseason.

He has now scored eight goals in 16 league games for Chelsea.

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Wednesday and got off to a good start at Luton when Palmer opened the scoring in the 12th. Madueke then blasted a second in the 37th to put the visitors in control at halftime.

Palmer got his second in the 70th but Barkley’s goal 10 minutes later sparked a revival from Luton.

Adebayo made it 3-2 in the 87th to set up a tense finish although Chelsea held on.

Crystal Palace ends winless streak with comeback home win over Brentford

Michael Olise has scored in each half and Crystal Palace has ended its eight-game winless streak by overcoming Brentford 3-1 at a soggy Selhurst Park in the English Premier League. Palace bounced back from a sorry start to an afternoon that began with Keane Lewis-Potter’s opener for the Bees inside two minutes.

Olise ensured it was all square before the 15-minute mark. Eberechi Eze added another before the break. It was the first time Palace has scored more than one before halftime this season. Olise ensured Palace earned its second home win of the season. Brentford has slipped to a club-record fifth straight league defeat.

Wolves dominate Everton for their biggest home win in EPL

Captain Max Kilman’s first goal in two years has inspired Wolves to a dominant win over struggling Everton by 3-0 in the English Premier League. The defender’s opener was followed by Matheus Cunha’s tap in and Craig Dawson’s strike at Molineux.

Wolves celebrated with teammate Mario Lemina’s shirt after the midfielder missed the game following the death of his father. For the Toffees, their Christmas holidays decline continued. Four straight wins in December have been followed by three successive league defeats and a League Cup exit. They remain a point above the relegation zone after an insipid and powderpuff performance. Wolves are unbeaten in eight games at home and earned a third straight league win for the first time in almost two years. Wolves remain 11th.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Forest host Man Utd in the later game as they look for a successive win on the back of their 3-1 victory over Newcastle.

EPL ladder

(Team, points)

1. Liverpool 42

2. Aston Villa 42

3. Man City 40

4. Arsenal 40

5. Tottenham 36

6. West Ham 33

7. Man United 31

8. Brighton 30

9. Newcastle 29

10. Chelsea 28

11. Wolves 28

12. Bournemouth 25

13. Crystal Palace 21

14. Fulham 21

15. Brentford 19

16. Nottingham Forest 18

17. Everton 16

18. Luton Town 15

19. Burnley 11

20. Sheffield United 9



