A spectacular finish from Chris Wood has moved Nottingham Forest out of the relegation zone again as it saw the side claim a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace 1-1 in the English Premier League on Sunday morning.

Chris Wood scored his seventh goal in eight league games near the hour mark, with a beautiful touch with his head to dink the ball over Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson and into the back of the net to level the scores after Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace in the driving seat early.

It was Forest’s first match since it was hit by a four-point deduction for breaking the competition rules regarding profitability and sustainability. It has appealed the sanction, which dropped Forest to 18th place.

Forest moved back to 17th place, level on points with 18th-placed Luton Town. Crystal Palace was 14th.

Forest was the dominant team after conceding but had to be patient before seeing its grip translate into clear-cut chances.

Forest came close to being punished again before the interval but was saved by goalkeeper Matz Sels, who denied a good effort by Eberechi Eze.

Wood equalized with his back to the goal, sending the ball into the far corner from Morgan Gibbs-White’s pass for his 10th goal of the season.

“We wanted another result. In these games at home we expect more, we wanted more,” Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo said. “The game started badly so the reaction was a positive but, at the same time, I think we did enough. We were more dominant, we controlled the game.”

Elsewhere, Aston Villa and Tottenham didn’t give up an inch in their fight for fourth place as they both bagged another three points with wins over Wolverhampton and Luton Town respectively. Aston Villa held onto their place in fourth with a three-point advantage over Spurs, though Tottenham have a game in hand.

Eight points behind Tottenham, sixth-placed Manchester United delivered yet another mediocre display and was lucky to escape from Brentford with a 1-1 draw after a dramatic finish, while Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Newcastle pulled off a miraculous win against West Ham, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3 at St James’ Park. Alexander Isak scored his second penalty of the game in the 77th minute, before a Harvey Barnes double, with goals in the 83rd and 90th minute, sealed the win.











