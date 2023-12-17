Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion. Photo / AP

Arsenal finally wore down Brighton’s resistance despite a multitude of wasted chances to secure a 2-0 win today that sent the Gunners at least to the top of the English Premier League table.

Kai Havertz only made the game safe in the 87th by finishing off a quick counterattack to double Arsenal’s lead with a rare clinical finish on an afternoon when the hosts were guilty of widespread profligacy.

Havertz’s goal came from Arsenal’s 25th shot of the game — compared to just two for Brighton — and eighth on target although all but one of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen’s previous saves had been fairly routine.

Arsenal had 15 shots to zero for Brighton in the first half alone but the breakthrough didn’t come until the 53rd. Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke attempted to head clear a corner from Saka but the ball only found Gabriel Jesus, who was on hand to head it back into an empty net.

That goal forced Brighton to become more ambitious and Jack Hinshelwood finally forced a save from David Raya in the 64th, but it was a weak header straight at the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Arsenal kept coming close at the other end and Lewis Dunk had to clear off the line after another corner in the 68th, while Martin Odegaard drew the only quality save from Verbruggen when he drove into the area and unleashed a fierce shot that needed a one-handed stop.

Havertz headed high from six yards out after the ensuing corner, while Brighton came closest to an equalizer in the 83rd when Pascal Gross met a cross from Kaoru Mitoma but sent his shot just wide of the near post.

Just as it looked like Arsenal might be made to pay for all those misses, substitute Eddie Nketiah released Havertz on a counter and the Germany forward beat Verbruggen with a left-foot shot inside the far post.

The win lifted Arsenal two points ahead of Liverpool ahead of their match against Manchester United. It also put the Gunners five points ahead of Manchester City after the defending champion was held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace on Sunday. Aston Villa is one point behind Arsenal.

EPL results: West Ham ease by Wolves

What a difference a week makes in the Premier League. Seven days ago West Ham suffered a 5-0 thrashing by Fulham but this morning turned things around with a 3-0 win over Wolves.

Mohammed Kudus scored twice in the first half and Jarrod Bowen added a third in the 74th minute to put West Ham into seventh.

EPL results: Liverpool 0 Manchester Utd 0

Liverpool were left frustrated after failing to secure a home win over their old rivals. It’s the first time since January that Liverpool failed to score at home as they missed the chance to move back to the top of the table. The draw leaves them a point behind Arsenal before the two sides square off on Christmas Eve (NZT).

EPL ladder

(Team, points)

1. Arsenal 39

2. Liverpool 38

3. Aston Villa 38

4. Man City 34

5. Tottenham 33

6. Newcastle 29

7. Man United 28

8. West Ham 27

9. Brighton 26

10. Chelsea 22

11. Fulham 21

12. Brentford 19

13. Wolves 19

14. Bournemouth 19

15. Crystal Palace 17

16. Everton 16

17. Nottingham Forest 14

18. Luton Town 9

19. Sheffield United 8

20. Burnley 8