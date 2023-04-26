Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal. Photo /AP

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal. Photo /AP

Manchester City are on their way to taking control of the English Premier League title race, holding a 2-0 lead over Arsenal at halftime this morning.

City’s Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring in just the seventh minute after a solo run followed by a low shot that beat Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale. Defender John Stones then added a second just before the break after connecting with a header on a free kick. Stones was first called offside before a VAR check confirmed the goal legal.

Arsenal heads into the game protecting a five-point lead but has played two more games than City, the defending champion. If Manchester City win the match they will close the gap to two points, with two games in hand over Arsenal - being in firm control of their own destiny.

While Arsenal is on a run of three straight draws, City has won eight of their last nine games on a familiar-looking end-of-season charge.

Arsenal’s remaining games

v Chelsea, May 2

at Newcastle Utd, May 7

v Brighton, May 14

at Nottingham Forest, May 20

v Wolves, May 28





Manchester City’s remaining games

at Fulham, April 30

v West Ham, May 3

v Leeds, May 6

at Everton, May 14

v Chelsea, May 21

at Brighton, May 24

at Brentford, May 28



