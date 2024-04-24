Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during defeat to Everton. Photo / Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of a dream send-off were left in tatters after a 2-0 loss at Everton dealt a major blow to Liverpool’s Premier League title bid.

Goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park meant Klopp tasted a bitter defeat in his last Merseyside derby before standing down at the end of the season.

The loss keep Liverpool three points behind league leaders Arsenal in second place and one ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who are in third and have two games in hand on both of its rivals.

Klopp spoke last week of needing perfection to win his second title at the club. But this was the latest setback for his team, who have lost two of their last three games in the league.

While the result hurt Liverpool’s title chances, it delivered a boost to Everton’s survival bid, with the win moving Sean Dyche’s team eight points above the relegation zone.

That fact seemed to be of less concern to the home fans, who were too busy reveling in the damage caused to Liverpool’s season.

“You lost the league at Goodison Park,” they chanted as the final whistle approached and the majority of the 39,000 crowd remained inside the stadium to drink in the atmosphere as the players celebrated on the field.

Klopp had dominated this fixture since taking over at Anfield in 2015, winning nine of the past 16 derbies before Thursday’s (NZ time) match.

Elsewhere, Manchester United survived another scare — twice coming from behind to beat last-place Sheffield United 4-2.

Having been taken to the wire by second-tier Coventry in the FA Cup semifinals, Erik ten Hag’s team looked in danger of dropping points in its bid qualify for Europe.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Sheffield United. Photo / Getty Images

Sheffield United led 1-0 and then 2-1 through goals from Jayden Bogle and Ben Brereton in each half at Old Trafford. But Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes from the penalty spot leveled on each occasion.

Fernandes put United ahead in the 81st and and Rasmus Hojlund sealed the points four minutes later.

United are up to sixth in the standings, 13 points behind fourth-place Aston Villa.