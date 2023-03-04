Arsenal's Reiss Nelson is congratulated after scoring the winner against Bournemouth. Photo / AP

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson is congratulated after scoring the winner against Bournemouth. Photo / AP

Arsenal pulled off a stirring second-half recovery to stay in control of the English Premier League title race today, securing a dramatic win over Bournemouth with virtually the last kick of the game.

Reiss Nelson — a substitute making just his third league appearance of the season — was the unlikely scorer in the seventh minute of injury time, smashing in a left-foot shot from the edge of the area to seal a 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s three goals came from the 62nd minute, just when it looked like relegation-threatened Bournemouth was going to pull off the most unlikely of victories. It went ahead through Philip Billing after 9.11 seconds, the second-fastest goal in league history.

Ultimately, nothing changed in the title race, with second-placed Manchester City beating Newcastle 2-0 at home to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

The top two are separated by five points with 12 games left.

Just as big a goal came at Stamford Bridge, where Wesley Fofana headed in off a corner to earn Chelsea a 1-0 win over Leeds and ease some of the pressure that has been building on manager Graham Potter.

It was just a second win in 11 games in all competitions for Chelsea, which is languishing in mid-table despite spending US$630 million over the last two transfer windows.

Fourth-placed Tottenham lost at Wolverhampton 1-0, Brighton thrashed West Ham 4-0, and Aston Villa won at home to Crystal Palace 1-0.