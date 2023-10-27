The All Blacks prepare for a Rugby World Cup final showdown with the Springboks. The Herald’s Chereè Kinnear and Liam Napier take a look at what to expect and what it’ll take to pull off one of the greatest-ever redemption stories in rugby history. Video / NZ Herald, Photosport

It’s a match no team wants to play, no matter what the players or coaches say in public.

Yet the Rugby World Cup third-place game between England and Argentina tomorrow might feel even more insignificant for the English, given an uncomfortable build-up centred almost entirely on Tom Curry and his allegation of racial abuse by an opponent that has been dismissed by the sport’s governing body.

World Rugby said on Thursday it found no evidence that South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi directed discriminatory remarks at Curry in the teams’ semifinal.

England’s Rugby Football Union reacted with fury at the decision, expressing its deep dismay that World Rugby decided against putting the evidence before an independent disciplinary panel.

England’s players have rallied around Curry all week, especially with the flanker and his family having received a deluge of abuse on social media.

Curry has been picked in England’s starting lineup for the game but his 50th cap for his country is in danger of being completely overshadowed.

“Tom’s been tremendous — he’s been incredibly courageous to do what he’s done, in the manner he’s done it,” England lock Maro Itoje said.

“To make a statement like that isn’t easy, to call out stuff like that isn’t easy and as he has seen this week, when you do something courageous like that you put yourself out there.”

Argentina, who were demolished 44-6 by New Zealand in the semifinals, is playing in the bronze-medal match for the third time in the last five editions of the World Cup. The first was in 2007, also in Paris when the Pumas beat France 34-10 at the Parc des Princes on the back of a wonderful performance from flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez.

England are appearing in the tournament’s most unwanted game for a second time, after 1995 when they lost to France 19-9 at Loftus Versfeld.

The teams met on the second day of the World Cup — England won 27-10 despite playing from the third minute with 14 men after Curry’s red card — and now go head-to-head again on the second-to-last day of the tournament.

England scrumhalf Ben Youngs will appear in his record 127th and last test. Courtney Lawes is also retiring from international rugby but has already played his final test because he won’t be involved.

A back three of Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward and Henry Arundell should provide some excitement while flanker Sam Underhill plays for the first time in this World Cup.

Lock Pedro Rubiolo, scrumhalf Tomás Cubelli and center Jeronimo de la Fuente come in as the three Argentina changes from the loss to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Marcos Kremer has played the most minutes of any player at the World Cup with 451. He’s made the most tackles of any player at the tournament with 74.

Rugby World Cup bronze final kickoff time

Argentina will take on England at Stade de France in Paris at 8am on Saturday, October 28 (NZT).

What are the teams for the bronze final?

Argentina

Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain), Francisco Gómez Kodela; Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Pedro Rubiolo; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa

Reserves: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolás Sánchez, Matías Moroni

England

Marcus Smith; Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell; Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Theo Dan, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

Reserves: Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence

Who is the referee for the Rugby World Cup bronze final?

Australia’s Nic Berry takes charge of his fourth match at this Rugby World Cup. He will be assisted by Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) and Andrew Brace (Ireland), with Ben Whitehouse (Wales) as TMO.

What are the TAB odds?

Head to head, Argentina are paying $3.20 to win the match on the TAB New Zealand. England are the favourites, paying $1.33.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup bronze final?

You can follow the live updates on nzherald.co.nz.

Sky will broadcast the bronze final.

- with AP